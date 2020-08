Microsoft Launcher 6.2 brings landscape mode support, new feed design to everyone

Add up to 3 rows in Dock

Organize your App Drawer with folders

Double-tap to lock screen

Improved app search

Fixed bugs and crashes

After a major release several weeks ago, Microsoft is back with yet another important Launcher update that brings a handful of new features. If you're using this specific Android launcher on your smartphone, here is what you can expect from v6.2, which is now available for download via Google Play Store First off, the latest version of Microsoft Launcher adds support for landscape mode. Also, a redesigned Microsoft Feed is now available for Launcher users, featuring cards that are easily accessible with just one tap.Furthermore, a new set of wallpapers adds more customization options for those who want a different look. Finally, some under-the-hood changes should make Microsoft Launcher faster than ever.Besides the new features mentioned above, Microsoft includes some important fixes in this build, which you can find below (via XDA Developers ):All changes mentioned in the article are available in Microsoft Launcher 6.2 , but you have opt into the beta program if you want to check out the new features introduced in the latest update.