Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft Launcher 6.2 brings landscape mode support, new feed design to everyone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 25, 2020, 7:11 AM
Microsoft Launcher 6.2 brings landscape mode support, new feed design to everyone
After a major release several weeks ago, Microsoft is back with yet another important Launcher update that brings a handful of new features. If you're using this specific Android launcher on your smartphone, here is what you can expect from v6.2, which is now available for download via Google Play Store.

First off, the latest version of Microsoft Launcher adds support for landscape mode. Also, a redesigned Microsoft Feed is now available for Launcher users, featuring cards that are easily accessible with just one tap.

Furthermore, a new set of wallpapers adds more customization options for those who want a different look. Finally, some under-the-hood changes should make Microsoft Launcher faster than ever.

Besides the new features mentioned above, Microsoft includes some important fixes in this build, which you can find below (via XDA Developers):

  • Add up to 3 rows in Dock
  • Organize your App Drawer with folders
  • Double-tap to lock screen
  • Improved app search
  • Fixed bugs and crashes

All changes mentioned in the article are available in Microsoft Launcher 6.2, but you have opt into the beta program if you want to check out the new features introduced in the latest update.

