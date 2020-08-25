Microsoft Launcher 6.2 brings landscape mode support, new feed design to everyone
Furthermore, a new set of wallpapers adds more customization options for those who want a different look. Finally, some under-the-hood changes should make Microsoft Launcher faster than ever.
Besides the new features mentioned above, Microsoft includes some important fixes in this build, which you can find below (via XDA Developers):
- Add up to 3 rows in Dock
- Organize your App Drawer with folders
- Double-tap to lock screen
- Improved app search
- Fixed bugs and crashes
All changes mentioned in the article are available in Microsoft Launcher 6.2, but you have opt into the beta program if you want to check out the new features introduced in the latest update.