Microsoft Launcher 6.0 now rolling out to everyone, here is what's new
Speaking of new features, Microsoft Launcher v6 includes a brand new dark theme that's compatible with Android's default dark mode settings. Also, there's a new personalized news feed that helps users stay up to date with everything that's happening in the world.
If you didn't know, Microsoft Launcher features full landscape mode support, as well as fully customizable icons. Last but not least, the new version of Microsoft Launcher boots up faster than ever before, uses a lot less memory, and is more battery efficient. Not to mention that you'll notice Microsoft Launcher now feature fluent animations.
Of course, some issues still need to be addressed in future updates, such as the fact that native Android 10 navigation gestures might not work for all phone manufacturers and models. Also, some users might notice sticky notes sync issues occurring after updating to the new version of Microsoft Launcher, and that's about it.
Keep in mind that while Microsoft Launcher v6 is compatible with phones running Android 7.0 or higher, some features might only work on devices powered by Android 8 or newer.