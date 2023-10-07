Microscopic image shows significant size difference between iPhone 15 and Pro Max's 48MP cameras

iPhone 15 Pro has a 1/1.28-inch 48MP sensor with 1.22µm-sized pixels, while the At first glance, it might seem like the standard iPhone 15 models and the Pro models have the same main cameras but that isn't exactly the case. As most smartphone enthusiasts probably already know, thehas a 1/1.28-inch 48MP sensor with 1.22µm-sized pixels, while the iPhone 15 has a 1/1.56-inch sensor with 1.0µm pixels.





A larger sensor theoretically has an edge over a smaller sensor as the larger surface area allows it to gather more light, which is particularly useful in low-light settings. Similarly, a larger pixel can let more light through.





While it's common knowledge (in the tech world) that the Pro models have a bigger sensor, if you are losing sleep over how much bigger their main camera is, repair experts at iFixit have got your back. They put the new phones under a microscope to give us a close-up view of the internals, including the cameras.





iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 has around 22 percent smaller quad-pixel buckets than the iPhone 15 Pro Max so it won't perform as well as its more premium counterpart in low light conditions. In a video they posted online, we can clearly see that even though theand 15 Pro Max both have 48MP main cameras, they are massively different in size. The video says that thehas around 22 percent smaller quad-pixel buckets than theso it won't perform as well as its more premium counterpart in low light conditions.









The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's main camera also lets you switch between different focal lengths when shooting, including 24mm (1x optical zoom), 28mm (1.2x) and 35mm(1.5x).





Having said that, there is one area in which the iPhone 15 's main camera seems to be superior to the iPhone 15 Pro . The handset has a bigger aperture opening (f/1.6) than the iPhone 15 Pro (f/1.8). A larger aperture is better for low-light photos.



