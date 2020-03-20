Man caught playing Pokemon GO in Italian town despite coronavirus lockdown

Ever since March 9 Italy has been in a state of lockdown that's been enforced by the local authorities with the hopes of tackling the coronavirus outbreak, but one 31-year-old Italian man deemed the situation not so critical and indulged himself and his daughter with their favorite pastime - capturing Pokemon in the 2016 smash hit Pokemon GO. The bizarre accident took place in San Ferro, in the northern Como province in Italy, which was one of the earliest outbreak centers of the COVID-19 virus in Europe.The Pokemon GO fanatic was apprehended by the carabineri and claimed he had a good enough reason to be outside despite the imposed restrictions."I have to hunt the Pokemon," he said. The individual was charged, joining the ranks of 43,000 other people in the region who have also been charged with misdemeanor. Hopefully he was after some high-level Pokemon, or the only thing he risked his health for would have been the malicious COVID-19 virus.Stay at home and don't aid the pandemic that's running rampant, folks.