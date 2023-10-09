Low-cost Pixels? Not on Google’s horizon, says VP
Google recently unveiled the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and its new AI-powered Assistant with Bard. However, AI isn't just limited to the assistant; it is woven into the Pixel phones. Actually, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its premium features, improved camera, and robust chip, marks Google's entry into the $1,000 smartphone market. Yet, the burning question remains: Will there be a much more budget-friendly option?
"It's pretty unlikely we'll go in that direction," asserts Ramachandran. He emphasizes that the essence of a Pixel lies not only in its camera and security but also in its smart features driven by artificial intelligence. Maintaining the integrity of all these elements at a high standard is simply not possible with a device priced at around $200, explains the Google Vice President.
While a $200 Pixel may not be in Google's immediate plans, speculations about the mid-ranger Pixel 8a have already started making rounds online. Google released the mid-range Pixel 7a during Google’s I/O event of 2023, which was held in May. If the company sticks to its pattern (the Pixel 6a was also released in May), we might see the Pixel 8a in May next year. Whether it will surpass the price of its predecessor remains uncertain, but given the upward trend in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pricing, it is a possibility to consider.
In a conversation with the Austrian newspaper Der Standart (via Android Police), Nanda Ramachandran, Google’s Vice President of Mobile Business, addressed this query. Ramachandran confirmed that a Pixel priced around 200 euros ($200) is not on the company's roadmap. The reason? According to him, it would entail "too many compromises" to deliver the quality Google strives for.
When questioned about the price hike of the Pixel 8 compared to its predecessor, Pixel 7, which was approximately $100 cheaper upon release, Ramachandran justifies the increase. He points to the improved displays, new cameras, a more powerful chip, and the substantial investment in providing seven years of update support.
