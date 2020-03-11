Accessories Apple

Logitech's Powered wireless charger tops up iPhone, AirPods and Watch, at AirPower price

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 11, 2020, 10:37 AM
Remember Apple's promised AirPower wireless charger? Way back in 2017, the gizmo found its way in Apple's September keynote and on the website with the "coming soon" tag and never materialized, but now Logitech has a new entrant in its Powered series to soothe the void if not the price tag. 

Supposed to be a cord-cutter's dream together with the new iPhone 8, Plus and X then, the AirPower languished on Apple's website without nary a whiff of becoming a retail product, and then officially turned into the longest-running Apple vaporware item. In fact, the company acquired this unpleasant habit since its first Watch announcement, and has been shipping products way later than their unveiling ever since

Granted, Apple delayed an unprecedented amount of products that year, chief among which was the iPhone X that made a cameo a month after the other two new iPhones hit the shelves. Then came the true wireless AirPods buds that shipped three months after their announcement in earnest, as well as the HomePod smart speaker, but nothing compares to the AirPower's delay, and at the time we made the following list. 

AnnouncedReleased
Apple WatchSeptember 9, 2014April 24, 2015 (227 days)
AirPodsSeptember 7, 2016December 13, 2016 (97 days)
iMac ProApril 4, 2017December 14, 2017 (254 days)
HomePodJune 5, 2017February 8, 2018 (248 days)
iPhone XSeptember 12, 2017November 3, 2017 (52 days)
AirPowerSeptember 12, 2017March 29, 2019 (cancelled in 562 days)
 

Logitech's Powered wireless charger has the AirPower specs... and price


There has been no shortage of companies trying to fill the 3-in-1 charging void that AirPower announcement left in Apple fans' collective heart ever since the "coming soon" tag was inscribed with a permanent marker on Apple's website.

The first ones started appearing shortly after the AirPower announcement, and Amazon was flooded with Chinese knockoffs trying to use the charging mojo with various degrees of success. 

Then came more expensive product from reputable brands like Belkin and Logitech, whose latest 3-in-1 Qi wireless charger is called Powered, and can top up your iPhone AirPods case and Apple Watch all at the same time for $129.99, or the rumored price of the AirPower. 


Granted, it is not even trying to use the initial AirPower design, as Apple already demonstrated that it is nigh impossible to achieve even coil distribution that will start charging anything no matter how you place it on the mat.

Officially named the Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock, the gear has one wirelss charging stand with what looks like three overlapping coils, one pad on the left for your AirPods or Pro wireless charging case, and one small dock on the right for the Apple Watch.

As for the actual specs, the Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock can pump out the maximum 7.5W that your iPhone can be charged with, as well as top off Samsung handsets at up to 10W.

  • Up to 10W wireless charging, Qi-certified
  • Price: $129.99
  • Compatibility with Apple phones: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8
  • Compatibility with Samsung phones: Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 3
  • Compatibility with Google phones: Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3
  • Compatibility with LG phones: G8X ThinQ, G8s ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 One, G7 ThinQ, G6, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V30
  • Compatible with AirPods/Pro wireless charging case, Samsung Buds/+, Apple Watch
  • Colors: black and white

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison

Popular stories

Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless