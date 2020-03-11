Logitech's Powered wireless charger tops up iPhone, AirPods and Watch, at AirPower price

Remember Apple's promised AirPower wireless charger? Way back in 2017, the gizmo found its way in Apple's September keynote and on the website with the "coming soon" tag and never materialized, but now Logitech has a new entrant in its Powered series to soothe the void if not the price tag.





Supposed to be a cord-cutter's dream together with the new iPhone 8, Plus and X then, the AirPower languished on Apple's website without nary a whiff of becoming a retail product, and then officially turned into the longest-running Apple vaporware item. In fact, the company acquired this unpleasant habit since its first Watch announcement, and has been shipping products way later than their unveiling ever since





Granted, Apple delayed an unprecedented amount of products that year, chief among which was the iPhone X that made a cameo a month after the other two new iPhones hit the shelves. Then came the true wireless AirPods buds that shipped three months after their announcement in earnest, as well as the HomePod smart speaker, but nothing compares to the AirPower's delay, and at the time we made the following list.











Logitech's Powered wireless charger has the AirPower specs... and price





There has been no shortage of companies trying to fill the 3-in-1 charging void that AirPower announcement left in Apple fans' collective heart ever since the "coming soon" tag was inscribed with a permanent marker on Apple's website.





The first ones started appearing shortly after the AirPower announcement, and Amazon was flooded with Chinese knockoffs trying to use the charging mojo with various degrees of success.





Then came more expensive product from reputable brands like Belkin and Logitech, whose latest 3-in-1 Qi wireless charger is called Powered, and can top up your iPhone AirPods case and Apple Watch all at the same time for $129.99, or the rumored price of the AirPower.









Granted, it is not even trying to use the initial AirPower design, as Apple already demonstrated that it is nigh impossible to achieve even coil distribution that will start charging anything no matter how you place it on the mat.





Officially named the Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock, the gear has one wirelss charging stand with what looks like three overlapping coils, one pad on the left for your AirPods or Pro wireless charging case, and one small dock on the right for the Apple Watch.





As for the actual specs, the Logitech POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock can pump out the maximum 7.5W that your iPhone can be charged with, as well as top off Samsung handsets at up to 10W.





Up to 10W wireless charging, Qi-certified

Price: $129.99

Compatibility with Apple phones: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8

Compatibility with Samsung phones: Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 3

Compatibility with Google phones: Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3

Compatibility with LG phones: G8X ThinQ, G8s ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G7 One, G7 ThinQ, G6, V50 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V30

Compatible with AirPods/Pro wireless charging case, Samsung Buds/+, Apple Watch

Colors: black and white



