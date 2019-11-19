All I want for Christmas... is AirPods





Along with Nike, Apple's brand is a pretty predictable winner in that demographic, but the inclusion of Louis Vuitton in the top three most valued brands is a bit surprising, though Instagram influencing might have had something to do with it.





In any case, Apple can sleep tight knowing that its wearables and basic iPhone 11 are among the most desired items for this season's stocking stuffers. Last year, the meme "Airpods for Christmas" was trending, and this one won't be an exception, it seems, especially with the launch of the AirPods Pro model.





Piper Jaffray surveyed north of a thousand consumers in the US, in the 18-65 age bracket for the findings, and among the desired middle class teenage cohort, it was the perceived urban prestige of the Apple logo that made it the " top-listed consumer brand for teens ," followed by Nike in second place. Long story short, if your teen isn't giving you easy clues what they's like most as a present, those would be $160-$250 well-spent.







