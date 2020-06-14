Lenovo's Smart Clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
The Smart Clock features a small 4-inch IPS display and Google Assistant support. It lets you charge your smartphone or tablet via the USB port, but you can also control a wide range of smart devices that work with Google Assistant.
The basic features of an alarm clock are there as well, it's just that the smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options. You can even set up a so-called morning routine to learn about local traffic, news, weather, and sports each day automatically. The deal is available via the link below in case you're considering a Lenovo Smart Clock.