Google Assistant update adds more ways to improve accuracy

Another one would be the option to adjust how sensitive Google Assistant is to the environment because that can affect its responsiveness to the hotword. This is especially important since Google Assistant can accidentally be enabled if it hears something similar to “Hey Google” in a noisy environment.

In the coming weeks, Google will roll out a new option that will allow users to adjust the sensitivity of smart speakers and smart displays to the hotword. The new option should appear in the Google Home app as well, but it will only support the English language with more to follow.