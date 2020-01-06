Lenovo launches another cheap tablet that can be used as smart display
When attached to the Smart Charging Station, you can monitor camera feeds, check the weather, as well as control your smart home with your voice and watch videos. Lenovo also said the tablet allows for multiple user accounts and face unlock customized for each user. There's also an upgraded Kid's Mode for children that includes parental controls and specific eye protection features.
And something “innovative” from Lenovo: the so-called Bumpy Environment Alert that triggers when it detects a bumpy ride, it tells the user to stop using the tablet.
The new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will be available for purchase in North America this year for as low as $190.
The new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will be available for purchase in North America this year for as low as $190.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):