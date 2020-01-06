Android Tablets Lenovo

Lenovo launches another cheap tablet that can be used as smart display

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 06, 2020, 2:21 PM
Lenovo launches another cheap tablet that can be used as smart display
Lenovo is bringing yet another cheap tablet to North America, the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen. The name won't probably tell you anything apart from the fact that it's the sequel to the current Smart Tab M8 tablet. Just like the original model though, the new one can double as a smart display when attached to its Smart Charging Station.

Of course, the upcoming tablet features a larger 10.3-inch full HD display and packs two side speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The Smart Charging Station that allows you to use the tablet as smart display comes in the retail package, so you won't have to buy it separately. As the name suggests, it doesn't just turn the tablet into a smart home hub, but it also charges it.

When attached to the Smart Charging Station, you can monitor camera feeds, check the weather, as well as control your smart home with your voice and watch videos. Lenovo also said the tablet allows for multiple user accounts and face unlock customized for each user. There's also an upgraded Kid's Mode for children that includes parental controls and specific eye protection features.


And something “innovative” from Lenovo: the so-called Bumpy Environment Alert that triggers when it detects a bumpy ride, it tells the user to stop using the tablet.

The new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will be available for purchase in North America this year for as low as $190.

