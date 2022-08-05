Leaked iPad 2022 renders reveal possible dimensions and design
Near the end of June this year, word got out that Apple will be releasing the next entry-level iPad this fall, most likely during September, alongside the iPhone 14 series. At the time, the only nugget of information about the 2022 iPad we had was that Apple might finally replace the Lightning port with a USB-C one.
The renders reveal some noticeable changes to the entry-level iPad’s design. First and foremost, if we take a look at the back of the tablet we can see that there is a small camera island that’s similar to the one found on the iPhone X and iPhone XS. The difference here is that instead of having two cameras, the iPad 2022 has one that is accompanied by an LED flash.
MySmartPrice also says that the new 2022 iPad will come with a larger display than its predecessor, and the whole body of the tablet would measure 9.78 x 7.06 x 0.27 inches (248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm). For comparison, the 2021 model is 9.84 x 6.85 x 0.30 inches (250 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm).
In other words, for now, it seems that the 2022 iPad will be slightly shorter, wider, and thinner than the previous version. Other than that, no further changes are visible from the leaked renders.
The most significant of upgrades will probably be the jump from Apple’s A13 chip (the one found in the iPhone 11 series) to the A14 chip (found in the iPhone 12 series), with the latter having support for 5G connectivity.
There is also the rumor that the iPad 2022 (10th Gen) will finally adopt USB-C since, as it currently stands, it is the only one that hasn’t made the port transition as of yet. And let’s not forget the slightly bigger screen size.
Now, thanks to an exclusive find by MySmartPrice, we also get a sneak peek into what the iPad 2022 edition might look like via some leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders.
This leak probably would have been even better, though, if the charging port was not hidden behind a drawn red line, but the mystery is half the fun behind these things anyway, right?
Apple iPad 2022/10th Gen expected specs:
