 Leaked iPad 2022 renders reveal possible dimensions and design - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Leaked iPad 2022 renders reveal possible dimensions and design

Apple Tablets
1
Leaked iPad 2022 renders reveal possible dimensions and design
Near the end of June this year, word got out that Apple will be releasing the next entry-level iPad this fall, most likely during September, alongside the iPhone 14 series. At the time, the only nugget of information about the 2022 iPad we had was that Apple might finally replace the Lightning port with a USB-C one.

Now, thanks to an exclusive find by MySmartPrice, we also get a sneak peek into what the iPad 2022 edition might look like via some leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders.



The renders reveal some noticeable changes to the entry-level iPad’s design. First and foremost, if we take a look at the back of the tablet we can see that there is a small camera island that’s similar to the one found on the iPhone X and iPhone XS. The difference here is that instead of having two cameras, the iPad 2022 has one that is accompanied by an LED flash.

This leak probably would have been even better, though, if the charging port was not hidden behind a drawn red line, but the mystery is half the fun behind these things anyway, right?

MySmartPrice also says that the new 2022 iPad will come with a larger display than its predecessor, and the whole body of the tablet would measure 9.78 x 7.06 x 0.27 inches (248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm). For comparison, the 2021 model is 9.84 x 6.85 x 0.30 inches (250 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm).

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
Dimensions

9.84 x 6.85 x 0.3 inches

250 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

Weight

17.18 oz (487 g)

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
Dimensions

9.84 x 6.85 x 0.3 inches

250 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

Weight

17.18 oz (487 g)

See the full Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


In other words, for now, it seems that the 2022 iPad will be slightly shorter, wider, and thinner than the previous version. Other than that, no further changes are visible from the leaked renders.

Apple iPad 2022/10th Gen expected specs:


The most significant of upgrades will probably be the jump from Apple’s A13 chip (the one found in the iPhone 11 series) to the A14 chip (found in the iPhone 12 series), with the latter having support for 5G connectivity.

There is also the rumor that the iPad 2022 (10th Gen) will finally adopt USB-C since, as it currently stands, it is the only one that hasn’t made the port transition as of yet. And let’s not forget the slightly bigger screen size.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
Apple and Google delist 592,000 abandoned or fishy apps from respective app stores in Q2 2022
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
In search of the perfect compact phone: Asus ZenFone 9
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more
TikTok now lets you buy tickets for Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and more

Popular stories

T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless