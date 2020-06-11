Apps

Leaked new Twitter feature suggests Tweet Reactions are coming

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jun 11, 2020, 1:41 AM
Leaked new Twitter feature suggests Tweet Reactions are coming
Over the last month, we saw Twitter rolling updates related to both how conversations are displayed, and fake news. In early May, the social media began rolling out a new layout for threaded conversations, in an effort to make it more clear who is talking to whom. In addition, Twitter followed with a new feature called "Conversation Participants" that only lets selected groups of users reply to one's tweets.

Soon after, Twitter joined other social media sites in labeling misleading COVID-19 information, and adding links to each coronavirus-related Tweet, leading to trusted sources on the matter.

Reacting to tweets may be coming


And now, according to Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for uncovering social media features before launch, Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions. More specifically, a new feature that would allow users to react to tweets with an emoji, similarly to how one can react to Facebook posts on that social media platform.


Instead of replying to a tweet in a conventional way, the leak suggests that users will additionally be able to access a selection of reaction emojis and reply with one of them. Normally, reaction emojis include laughter, crying, thumbs up and heart, among others.

The new feature follows after a wave of layout updates, as previously mentioned, seemingly aiming to make Twitter easier to understand and use, and more approachable for users coming from other social networks.

