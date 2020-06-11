Leaked new Twitter feature suggests Tweet Reactions are coming
Reacting to tweets may be coming
And now, according to Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for uncovering social media features before launch, Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions. More specifically, a new feature that would allow users to react to tweets with an emoji, similarly to how one can react to Facebook posts on that social media platform.
Instead of replying to a tweet in a conventional way, the leak suggests that users will additionally be able to access a selection of reaction emojis and reply with one of them. Normally, reaction emojis include laughter, crying, thumbs up and heart, among others.
The new feature follows after a wave of layout updates, as previously mentioned, seemingly aiming to make Twitter easier to understand and use, and more approachable for users coming from other social networks.