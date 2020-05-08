Samsung

Leaked promo video of the Samsung Galaxy A21s shows two stock camera app features

Iskra Petrova
May 08, 2020, 2:30 AM
In January, we reported about the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A21, the A21s, that is reportedly coming soon, even though, the phone is yet unannounced. SamMobile reports that the smartphone has already received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications and has passed the FCC. Now, there is a promotional video of the phone that has been leaked, that provides us with some interesting information in regards to some camera features.

The colorful video shows the following two features: AR Doodle and Live Video. The first one provides users with a fun way to virtually draw on themselves or on other people. The camera will be able to detect a face and the AR doodle on it will follow it, when it moves, while doodles on the environment will not move.

The second feature will provide an easy way for users to video stream on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, the video confirms the name of the phone, Samsung Galaxy A21s.



What’s more, the upcoming mid-range phone will be reportedly available in black, blue, red and white, rumored to have an Exynos 850 processor, 3GB of RAM and storage of up to 64GB. Reportedly, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup with a primary shooter of 48MP, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro, while the front camera is said to be a 13MP shooter. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to have a big 5,000mAh battery.

