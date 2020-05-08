Leaked promo video of the Samsung Galaxy A21s shows two stock camera app features
The second feature will provide an easy way for users to video stream on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, the video confirms the name of the phone, Samsung Galaxy A21s.
What’s more, the upcoming mid-range phone will be reportedly available in black, blue, red and white, rumored to have an Exynos 850 processor, 3GB of RAM and storage of up to 64GB. Reportedly, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup with a primary shooter of 48MP, a 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro, while the front camera is said to be a 13MP shooter. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to have a big 5,000mAh battery.