Unannounced Samsung Galaxy A21s headed to the US

Samsung has a Galaxy A20 sequel in the works, one of its middle-class smartphones positioned in the lower bracket price-wise. The new phone will probably be launched on the market as Galaxy A21s, but Samsung might use other names too for different variants.The so-called Galaxy A21s hasn't popped up at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) yet, but SamMobile reports the phone will only be available in the United States, at least under this name.Also known as Samsung SM-A217F, the smartphone will include either 32GB or 64GB storage. We also know it will pack a 2-megapixel macro camera and that it will be available in four different colors: blue, black, white, and red.If Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy A21s in the United States, at least one carrier should pick it up. Several affordable and mid-range Samsung smartphones should be launched in the United States in the first half of the year, including the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A11.After flooding the US with Galaxy J series phones, Samsung is now switching to its brand new lineup of Galaxy A mid-range devices, which look much better and offer better specs for the price you pay.