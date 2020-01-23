Unannounced Samsung Galaxy A21s headed to the US
Samsung has a Galaxy A20 sequel in the works, one of its middle-class smartphones positioned in the lower bracket price-wise. The new phone will probably be launched on the market as Galaxy A21s, but Samsung might use other names too for different variants.
Also known as Samsung SM-A217F, the smartphone will include either 32GB or 64GB storage. We also know it will pack a 2-megapixel macro camera and that it will be available in four different colors: blue, black, white, and red.
If Samsung plans to introduce the Galaxy A21s in the United States, at least one carrier should pick it up. Several affordable and mid-range Samsung smartphones should be launched in the United States in the first half of the year, including the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A11.
After flooding the US with Galaxy J series phones, Samsung is now switching to its brand new lineup of Galaxy A mid-range devices, which look much better and offer better specs for the price you pay.
