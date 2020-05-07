Leak suggests the POCO F2 Pro will be among the best-priced flagships this year
Despite earlier reports suggesting that the smartphone will be a mere rebrand of the Redmi K30 Pro, POCO's General Manager Chandolu Manmohan debunked the rumors, saying that it will be a completely new device and a worthy successor to the POCO F1.
The POCO F2 Pro launch is expected to happen next week in Madrid, Spain, on May 12th at 14:00 local time, according to various sources online who claim to have received invitations. If the rumors are correct, and knowing Xiaomi's track record, the smartphone is to be among the most affordable flagships of 2020, offering some of the best value for its price.
There are no technical specifications revealed yet, although, as previously mentioned, it was initially thought to be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro, which itself has 6 and 8GB of RAM options, up to 256GB of storage options, and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 support, 180Hz touch response rate and a 60Hz refresh rate. Inside, it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor running at 2.4GHz, and supporting 5G. It also has no notch or a hole punch disrupting its screen space, but a motorized pop-up module housing a 20MP selfie camera, while on the back its quad-camera setup boasts a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait mode shots.
Unless the rumors surrounding its possible launch turn out to be incorrect, or it gets delayed, we expect to learn everything about the POCO F2 Pro on May 12th.