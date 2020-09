Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro 5G full specs leak, along with more design renders

The upcoming flagship smartphones by Xiaomi, the Mi 10T and 10T Pro’s specs are almost confirmed, now alongside some fresh renders of the upcoming smartphones.









Mi 10T and 10T Pro price and availability





We reported on the phones featuring the impressive 144Hz display refresh rate , ready to make the scrolling and animations experience on these two phones smooth and beautiful. Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore now gives us a complete spec sheet for the upcoming smartphones ( via AndroidAuthority ), corroborating earlier information tipped by leaker IceUniverse Reportedly, the Mi 10T will feature a 144Hz display refresh rate on its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a triple-camera system on its back with a main 64MP sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera and a big and almighty 5,000mAh battery cell. All of this will be powered by flagship-grade processor Snapdragon 865.According to the leak, the storage of the smartphone will be 128GB, and the Mi 10T is expected to feature 8GB of RAM.On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro is going to be even more photo-capable with a bigger 108MP main sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, the same very high 144Hz display refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery.Both upcoming phones will reportedly come with a 33W fast charging capability, 20MP front selfie cameras, and fast UFS 3.1 storage.Different from the Mi 10 series, that are currently on the market, the Mi 10T series’ leaks show us that the phones may sport a fingerprint sensor on the side, rather than an under-display one. Additionally, you might have noticed that the smartphones will reportedly not feature an OLED screen.The leaker did not point us to a concrete price range but from previous rumors, we expect a price at around €699 (around $827) for the 256GB variant and €640 (~$757) for the 128GB of the Mi 10T Pro. No information on the price of the Mi 10T is yet available.We expect both phones to be announced on September 30 and should be available soon after.