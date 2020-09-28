Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro 5G full specs leak, along with more design renders
The upcoming flagship smartphones by Xiaomi, the Mi 10T and 10T Pro’s specs are almost confirmed, now alongside some fresh renders of the upcoming smartphones.
We reported on the phones featuring the impressive 144Hz display refresh rate, ready to make the scrolling and animations experience on these two phones smooth and beautiful. Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore now gives us a complete spec sheet for the upcoming smartphones (via AndroidAuthority), corroborating earlier information tipped by leaker IceUniverse.
According to the leak, the storage of the smartphone will be 128GB, and the Mi 10T is expected to feature 8GB of RAM.
On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro is going to be even more photo-capable with a bigger 108MP main sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, the same very high 144Hz display refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery.
Both upcoming phones will reportedly come with a 33W fast charging capability, 20MP front selfie cameras, and fast UFS 3.1 storage.
Different from the Mi 10 series, that are currently on the market, the Mi 10T series’ leaks show us that the phones may sport a fingerprint sensor on the side, rather than an under-display one. Additionally, you might have noticed that the smartphones will reportedly not feature an OLED screen.
Mi 10T and 10T Pro price and availability
We expect both phones to be announced on September 30 and should be available soon after.