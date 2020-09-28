Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
Xiaomi 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro 5G full specs leak, along with more design renders

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 28, 2020, 1:47 AM

The upcoming flagship smartphones by Xiaomi, the Mi 10T and 10T Pro’s specs are almost confirmed, now alongside some fresh renders of the upcoming smartphones.

We reported on the phones featuring the impressive 144Hz display refresh rate, ready to make the scrolling and animations experience on these two phones smooth and beautiful. Twitter tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore now gives us a complete spec sheet for the upcoming smartphones (via AndroidAuthority), corroborating earlier information tipped by leaker IceUniverse.

Reportedly, the Mi 10T will feature a 144Hz display refresh rate on its 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, a triple-camera system on its back with a main 64MP sensor, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera and a big and almighty 5,000mAh battery cell. All of this will be powered by flagship-grade processor Snapdragon 865.

According to the leak, the storage of the smartphone will be 128GB, and the Mi 10T is expected to feature 8GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro is going to be even more photo-capable with a bigger 108MP main sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization, the same very high 144Hz display refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery.

Both upcoming phones will reportedly come with a 33W fast charging capability, 20MP front selfie cameras, and fast UFS 3.1 storage.


Different from the Mi 10 series, that are currently on the market, the Mi 10T series’ leaks show us that the phones may sport a fingerprint sensor on the side, rather than an under-display one. Additionally, you might have noticed that the smartphones will reportedly not feature an OLED screen.

Mi 10T and 10T Pro price and availability


The leaker did not point us to a concrete price range but from previous rumors, we expect a price at around €699 (around $827) for the 256GB variant and €640 (~$757) for the 128GB of the Mi 10T Pro. No information on the price of the Mi 10T is yet available.

We expect both phones to be announced on September 30 and should be available soon after.

Related phones

Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless