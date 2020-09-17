Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Xiaomi 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will batter rivals with alleged adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and reasonable price

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 17, 2020, 11:27 AM
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro will batter rivals with alleged adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and reasonable price
Quite a lot is known about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro already, and leaker Ice Universe has today revealed something interesting about the handset.



The phone will probably feature a 6.67-inch LCD screen and an earlier report implies it will have a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Per Ice, the refresh rate will be adaptive, which means it will change according to the content being displayed. A high refresh rate could be pretty taxing on the battery and an adaptive rate remedies that to some extent by keeping it lower when not needed.


The rest of the alleged specs have popped up before as well. The Mi 10T Pro will either be powered by the Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus, and it will come with a triple camera system with a 108MP main sensor, a 20MP wide-angle unit, and an 8MP telephoto lens. 

Although the renders would have you believe that the phone features a qaud-camera array, XDA Developers claim that the "fourth camera is actually covered up."

A hefty 5000mAh battery is expected to run the show and the phone will probably have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. A 20MP selfie camera will supposedly be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro alleged price



The handset will likely have 8GB of RAM and it will come in two storage configurations.

Per Ice, one of the models will cost €699 (~ $827) and it appears that they are referring to the 256GB variant, as a now-deleted Amazon listing points towards a €640 (~$757) price tag for the 128GB version.


The Mi 10T Pro will apparently be accompanied by the Mi 10T which is expected to come with a 64MP primary shooter and 6GB of RAM. It could cost €550 (~$650) in Europe.

The duo will probably be announced at the end of this month or in the first week of October.

