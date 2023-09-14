JBL's top-tier Tour PRO+ earbuds can now be yours for 40% off their price on Amazon





As true premium earbuds, the JBL Tour PRO+ delivers awesome sound. Hip-hop lovers will instantly fall in love with them because their default sound profile has a strong emphasis on bass. However, if you are not a bass head, you can easily tailor how the earbuds sound by using the EQ functionality in the JBL app.



Additionally, the earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you will be able to activate your favorite voice assistant by using only your voice.



The JBL Tour PRO+ also come with ANC, which is good for silencing low-frequency sounds like air conditioners, but probably won't be able to mute high-frequency noises like car honks, for example.



However, the JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds boast impressive battery life. On their own, they offer up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 8 hours with ANC off. Add the case, and the battery life of these earbuds goes up to 32 hours on a single charge, which is awesome. Oh, and the case also supports wireless charging.



The JBL Tour PRO+ may not be among the best earbuds on the market, but with their good sound, decent ANC, and amazing battery life, they are pretty much up there. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount turns them into a real bargain. Just be sure to act fast and grab a pair of JBL Tour PRO+ while they are still discounted.

