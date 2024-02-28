"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks

Up Next:
So I've been going ham on foldable and dual screen phones over the recent years. The dual-screen Surface Duo, (almost) every Galaxy Z Fold generation, some quality time with the Google Pixel Fold and Oppo Find N2…
I've currently settled on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it's been over a month, but I still love the experience. The honeymoon period is going strong.
So you can imagine I had a reaction when the leaks for the next Galaxy Z Fold 6 started pouring in, seemingly suggesting that those drawbacks would be addressed, and Samsung would not only catch up to, but beat the newly forming competition, design-wise…
Besides sharper edges, making it more akin to other current Samsung flagships like the S24 Ultra, the next Galaxy Z Fold will finally be wider, according to several leakers, including Ice Universe.
If you've never used a Z Fold – you've seen photos – this is a very narrow, candy bar-shaped phone when closed. People like to pretend that's fine, and even I gaslighted myself for a while, but it's not.
Android apps are not designed with such narrow, tall screens in mind, and don't look nearly as "normal" as you want them to. The touch keyboard experience is tiny too, which really discourages typing on the outer screen at all.
When I occasionally put down my Z Fold 5 and pick up my iPhone 15 Plus it feels like a breath of fresh air – a thin, wide phone, where apps look normal? I want that for the Z Fold also!
This change would make the Z Fold 6 feel much closer to a "normal" phone, when closed, than any previous generation. For reference, the iPhone 15 Plus I mentioned has a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio, which is pretty close to 20:9.
So if this rumor holds true, Z Fold 6 users won't need to settle for either too narrow or too blown-up apps, but will get a traditional app experience when using their phone closed. Finally!
This is a big, big deal!
Again, I can't stress this enough – on the current Z Fold you either use its outer display and get squished, ultra-tall apps with tiny text and images, or you use the inner folding screen and get huge, wide apps that are often not designed with this screen size in mind. You never get a "normal" app experience. Both options aren't ideal.
According to some leaks, and on our own expectations knowing Samsung, the Z Fold 6 will be getting thinner. About 11 millimeters in thickness when folded, to be precise, which would bring it close to feeling like a regular phone in your pocket, and not so much a candy bar.
Shedding over 2 millimeters off an already surprisingly thin foldable is impressive, but Samsung has to keep figuring out clever engineering tricks to go thinner, as the rising competition already offers thinner options.
I'll be real, though – at least when unfolded, the current Z Fold 5 is impressively thin already. Obviously it's a different story when you close it, but this rumored thinner design, plus wider aspect ratio both paint a nice picture of a significant generational update. I can't wait for it!
There was a period during the earlier Z Folds' lifespans when us folding phone fans were hoping Samsung would figure out a way to include a slot-in S Pen stylus with the phone, but those don't seem like realistic expectations anymore.
Samsung understandably keeps trying to make this foldable thinner, and it's already a marvel of engineering; it's already impressively thin. Space for a stylus? There's none, and I'm guessing there won't be any, ever.
Here's why that's no problem – Samsung still gave us the option to use a stylus, you just have to buy the Z Fold's stylus case, which comes with both a special, soft-tipped S Pen stylus, and a slot for it. If you're in the minority of S Pen users – you have the option.
I personally don't see myself having a great experience using a stylus on a folding phone with a crease, but then again, I don't even use my Apple Pencil. I guess I'm just not a stylus guy.
It already solved the "how to make a folding phone work with a stylus, without scratching" conundrum, that's impressive enough.
I bought Samsung's kickstand case for my Galaxy Z Fold 5. You know why? Because I love the idea of pulling this thing out of my pocket, unfolding it, and using it as a portable TV (or a tablet, to be more current with the times).
I like watching YouTube, say, while having dinner, and obviously my hands are busy enough; I can't hold the phone at the same time, so a kickstand for this big phone is a must, I believe.
And you'd think this is the perfect phone for watching content, because it's foldable, and offers a big screen, but Samsung found a way to disappoint me – by giving it mediocre speakers.
Where's the punch, where's the power, Samsung? It's such a missed opportunity to not give the Z Fold 5 the kind of speakers that can at least rival an iPhone. Slacking on the sound quality on a phone that many would use for watching content shouldn't be acceptable.
There are no leaks to suggest Samsung will improve in that area with the Z Fold 6, but here's hoping if more people complain about it, we'll see a positive change in that area sooner or later.
So – a wider, more traditional outer screen, a thinner, more "normal slab"-like build, a slightly bigger battery, and hopefully other improvements we don't know about yet…
Like I said earlier – this matters a lot. You can not get a traditional app experience on a current Z Fold – apps are either tall and narrow, hard to read and write on, or blown up somewhere between a phone and a tablet. Same with the phone's feel in your hand or pocket, when folded – it's unusually thick and narrow.
But the Z Fold 6 is shaping up to address all that, which makes it a significant, long-awaited upgrade in my eyes. And as a folding phone enthusiast, I can't be more hyped for it!
If you're curious – we're expecting its unveiling in July, so there are still many more months left to wait. Stay tuned for more inevitable leaks in the meantime!
Also – share your thoughts – are you excited for the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Are you eyeing a different folding phone right now?
