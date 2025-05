It’s the best time to buy a premium tablet at a killer price: a week of Back Market flash sales!

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (2022) $700 $1399 $699 off (50%) This model came with the experimental mini-LED screen tech, which is sort of a mix between LCD and OLED, ensuring deep blacks and great contrast with the excellent color calibration of Apple LCD panels. The M2 chip inside is still plenty good enough — people around the world still use M2 laptops for work, so rest assured that an iPad will hold up. Supports Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and has quad speakers. Buy at BackMarket iPad Air M2 (2024) $475 $699 $224 off (32%) Apple recently discontinued the M2 Airs in favor of a slightly upgraded M3 version. That all means we can now hunt for iPad Air M2 deals, and Back Market has plenty of those! As mentioned above, the processor is still great value and will last you quite a while before an upgrade is needed. The iPad Air still supports Pro accessories, but has a 60 Hz screen and dual speakers. If the price is right, those corner-cuts are not at all major! Buy at BackMarket iPad Air M1 (2022) $361 $599 $238 off (40%) We don’t talk about the M1 often because it was quickly upgraded to an M2. But the fact is that it was ahead of its time on launch and is still a pretty competent chip nowadays. It still supports all the Pro features of iPadOS, accessories included, the Stage Manager desktop experience, and the console games (Resident Evil, Assassin’s Creed, etc.) that are coming out for iPads. Buy at BackMarket iPad 10.9 (2022) $290 $499 $209 off (42%) The first time that the base-level iPad got the modern design and its own version of a Magic Keyboard Folio (not like the Pro-grade Magic Keyboard). It still supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and its two speakers are placed in landscape stereo. While its A14 chip is getting long in the tooth, it’s still plenty good to keep going today — and even compete with and beat chips that are being placed in entry-level tablets today. This model is still good for browsing, reading, watching, and gaming, though it won’t support the latest and heaviest titles. Buy at BackMarket iPad 10.2 (2019) $105 $329 $224 off (68%) Your chance at an awesome deal here. The 2019 model still has the home button design, and its dual speakers are situated on one side of the tablet. It’s a perfect machine for browsing, reading, social media, or to use as a second screen. It can still do light gaming with the many games on the App Store that support its Apple A10 chip. A good tablet for kids, or a communication device for family members that don’t need cutting-edge tech. Buy at BackMarket

Old model iPad Pros have incredible value

Where to find reliable refurbished iPad models?

Tablets have slowly carved their way into the tech space and nowadays every techie either wants one or has one. Apple’s iPads are highly sought-after for their excellent speakers, huge ecosystem of apps and accessories, and powerful hardware.Well, powerful hardware if you spend the cash for a higher-tier option like a Pro or an Air. But what if you could get one without paying what you would for a pro-grade laptop?Yes, it’s possible — you don’t really need to always go for the latest model. Apple’s M-class chips were way, way ahead of their time when they launched in 2020. And when the first M1-equipped iPad Pro dropped in 2021, so did our jaws, as the processor has quite a lot of headroom and power to deal with anything that iPadOS might ask of it.In fact, this author is still using an iPad Pro M1 to this day, only occasionally thinking about an upgrade, but ultimately — a reason to do that has not yet become apparent.With that being said, here is a number of iPad deals you can get at Back Market for a limited time!Any iPad Pro from 2021 onwards will come with an M-class chip — M1, M2, or M4 (the latest, 2024 models). And each of them will have a 120 Hz ProMotion screen, quad speakers, support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager desktop experience, and Face ID.If you want to save even more, you can get an iPad Air from 2022 with its own M1 chip, and support for Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.M1 still has the power to run the full suite of features that iPadOS 18 comes with, Apple Intelligence included, and even the new console-grade games that have recently started coming out in the App Store still list M1 as the minimum requirement.Thankfully, you don’t need to scour the second hand market and toss a coin when deciding whether a seller is legit or not. Back Market is an established reseller of electronics that specializes in picking up devices, inspecting them, doing the necessary repairs, and selling them at great prices.Whenever you are shopping at Back Market, every unit you are looking at is specifically graded, so you know exactly what you are buying. Each device is guaranteed to:So, go ahead and check out these hot deals listed above, or visit Back Market to browse their full selection of consumer electronics!