It’s the best time to buy a premium tablet at a killer price: a week of Back Market flash sales!

The first time that the base-level iPad got the modern design and its own version of a Magic Keyboard Folio (not like the Pro-grade Magic Keyboard). It still supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and its two speakers are placed in landscape stereo. While its A14 chip is getting long in the tooth, it’s still plenty good to keep going today — and even compete with and beat chips that are being placed in entry-level tablets today. This model is still good for browsing, reading, watching, and gaming, though it won’t support the latest and heaviest titles.