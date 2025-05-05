It’s the best time to buy a premium tablet at a killer price: a week of Back Market flash sales!
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Tablets have slowly carved their way into the tech space and nowadays every techie either wants one or has one. Apple’s iPads are highly sought-after for their excellent speakers, huge ecosystem of apps and accessories, and powerful hardware.
Yes, it’s possible — you don’t really need to always go for the latest model. Apple’s M-class chips were way, way ahead of their time when they launched in 2020. And when the first M1-equipped iPad Pro dropped in 2021, so did our jaws, as the processor has quite a lot of headroom and power to deal with anything that iPadOS might ask of it.
With that being said, here is a number of iPad deals you can get at Back Market for a limited time!
Any iPad Pro from 2021 onwards will come with an M-class chip — M1, M2, or M4 (the latest, 2024 models). And each of them will have a 120 Hz ProMotion screen, quad speakers, support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager desktop experience, and Face ID.
If you want to save even more, you can get an iPad Air from 2022 with its own M1 chip, and support for Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.
M1 still has the power to run the full suite of features that iPadOS 18 comes with, Apple Intelligence included, and even the new console-grade games that have recently started coming out in the App Store still list M1 as the minimum requirement.
Thankfully, you don’t need to scour the second hand market and toss a coin when deciding whether a seller is legit or not. Back Market is an established reseller of electronics that specializes in picking up devices, inspecting them, doing the necessary repairs, and selling them at great prices.
Whenever you are shopping at Back Market, every unit you are looking at is specifically graded, so you know exactly what you are buying. Each device is guaranteed to:
So, go ahead and check out these hot deals listed above, or visit Back Market to browse their full selection of consumer electronics!
Well, powerful hardware if you spend the cash for a higher-tier option like a Pro or an Air. But what if you could get one without paying what you would for a pro-grade laptop?
In fact, this author is still using an iPad Pro M1 to this day, only occasionally thinking about an upgrade, but ultimately — a reason to do that has not yet become apparent.
7 days of flash deals: check out these iPad deals from Back Market!
Use code FINDMYIPAD for extra $20 off on purchases above $350
Old model iPad Pros have incredible value
Where to find reliable refurbished iPad models?
- Have at least 80% battery capacity (Premium grade units are 90%+ guaranteed)
- Be fully tested — USB ports, SIM slots, GPS, cameras, LED flash, Face ID sensors, et cetera.
- Be IMEI legitimacy-checked
- Come with 1-year warranty, 30-day money-back returns
