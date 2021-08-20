Notifications
Apple

You should buy new iPhones to support Apple, says investor

Doroteya Borisova
By
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Investor urges people to buy new iPhones to "support Apple"
When you talk about wanting to support a business by buying from it, you are most likely speaking of humble local businesses such as your farmer's market, a quaint corner café, or perhaps a family business specializing in a certain trade. An international corporation such as Apple is probably the last company in the world you'd think of when wondering which business to support.

Financial investor Paul Lane, however, recently had some other, interesting ideas to share when he appeared on Philip Elmer-DeWitt's Apple 3.0 podcast. As iMore reports, he used his invitation to the investor-focused podcast to urge others to spend their hard-earned dollars on Apple's technology, touting his own frequent support of the tech giant as an example to follow.

Like most of your subscribers, I have owned shares in Apple for many years. It is my largest investment and (fingers crossed) will continue to handsomely fund my retirement.

He goes on to say that anyone who owns stocks in Apple should support the company as well, by buying all the latest gadgets it has to offer. Paul Lane doesn't stop there, elaborating in detail on what exactly shareholders should further invest in. 

He explains that just like him, everyone should make a point of buying the latest iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, et cetera. He even reminds you not to skimp out on Apple Care+ —you've definitely got to have Apple Care+ on all your gadgets. And don't you dare forget to subscribe to Apple One for Apple's premium all-in-one service bundle, either.


"The impact on Apple of these actions may be minuscule, but I feel it's the least I can do," Lane proudly declares. "As a bonus, my wife and I get to own and enjoy the latest Apple products. In addition, by showing off our new acquisitions to friends and colleagues, we've probably helped Apple make some extra sales."

Lane continues to urge everyone to "give back to Apple" (yes, he uses those words exactly), as it's only right for them to do so as supporting investors. 

We wonder if all this could be because Paul Lane has any vested interest in raising Apple's AAPL stock prices? Nah, probably not.

September is the perfect time for "giving back"


In any case, Apple is going to be giving all of you staunch supporters plenty of chances to "give back" to the company in a month's time, with the upcoming September release of the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch 7, an iPad mini 6, the AirPods 3, and plenty of new accessories to boot. 

If you can't wait until then and are just dying to show the company your continued support right this instant, here are some refurbished 11-inch iPad Pros for you to look at (which Apple started putting on offer just last week):

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Certified Refurbished

$609
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Certified Refurbished

$689
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 512GB, Certified Refurbished

$859
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

Second Generation, Wi-Fi, 1TB, Certified Refurbished

$1029
Buy at Apple

