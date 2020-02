Instagram finally lets disabled accounts appeal directly within the app

Request a Review

Request a Review

Having your Instagram account hacked or disabled for absolutely no reason can be a pain due to the lack of transparency that the social network is well-known for. The good news is Instagram is trying to make the entire process of handling users' reports and re-enabling disabled accounts more transparent.The latest changes are meant to better update Instagram users when they report something. Support Requests is a new feature that shows Instagram users the status of their submitted reports and a history of reports. The feature is a bit more complex, as it allows users to actually mute, block, restrict or unfollow users whose content they've reported.On top of that, when Instagram gives a resolution to a report, you can tap “” and have the company take a second look if you're not content with the initial outcome. According to Instagram, this specific feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks.Many Instagram users have had their accounts disabled for absolutely no reason, or so they believe. In the coming weeks, a new option will be available in Instagram which will allow disabled accounts to appeal directly within the app.If your Instagram account was disabled, you can now attempt to log in to your account and a new appeal option will pop up on the screen, and you'll be able to add your own notes about why you think disabling your account was a mistake. You will then be able to forward your notes by tapping “” and hope for the best. Just like the other two new features, this one will be rolled out in the coming weeks.