Instagram removes one of its features because not many people used it
This is one of those rare cases when Instagram is removing one of the features that are rather new: the IGTV button. Instagram told TechCrunch that few people used the feature, which was launched back in June 2018, so it decided to remove it.
As we’ve continued to work on making it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app. We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community.
For Instagram users, this means that they will no longer need to use the dedicated IGTV app to watch longer videos since the experience will be offered directly in the main Instagram app.
