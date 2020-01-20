iOS Android Apps

Instagram removes one of its features because not many people used it

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 20, 2020, 11:24 PM
Instagram removes one of its features because not many people used it
The world of social media apps is ever-changing, but have a few players that are constantly at the top of the customers' preferences. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat continue to remain popular, but new entries like Vine, Yahoo Messenger, and TikTok briefly took the world by storm.

Some survived but at a much smaller level, while others completely disappeared. TikTok is the app of the moment and that doesn't mean that it takes users from other social media apps, but it also forces developers to make changes to their apps to remain relevant.

Instagram is making changes to its app all the time. Most of the time it adds new features and improvements, but there are times when the company decides that removing a feature would be more beneficial for the general public.

This is one of those rare cases when Instagram is removing one of the features that are rather new: the IGTV button. Instagram told TechCrunch that few people used the feature, which was launched back in June 2018, so it decided to remove it.

As we’ve continued to work on making it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app. We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community.

For Instagram users, this means that they will no longer need to use the dedicated IGTV app to watch longer videos since the experience will be offered directly in the main Instagram app.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

oneplus-8-pro-live-photo-shows-three-different-refresh-rates-to-choose-from
OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-prices-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless