Facebook introduces a new way for you to create Reels
From now on, third-party app developers will be able to integrate "Sharing to Reels" directly into their apps, enabling users to post their Reels directly on Facebook via a “Reels” button.
If you need to spice your Reels up before posting to Facebook, you will have access to Reels' editing tools. So, in other words, you will be able to create Reels, modify them with some cool effects and stickers, and then post them directly to Facebook Reels.
According to the tech giant, if you want to submit a short video to Facebook from another app, "Sharing to Reels" will eliminate the need to download the video first. Currently, Smule, a popular karaoke app, and the video editing apps VivaVideo and Vita have this new feature.
"We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content," reads part of the official announcement.
