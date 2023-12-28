Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Instagram is working on a profile-sharing feature for Stories
Instagram stands as one of the foremost social media platforms, boasting a massive user base exceeding 2.5 billion worldwide. Its parent company, Meta, consistently introduces fresh features and updates, such as the recent AI-driven Backdrop, designed to dynamically alter story backgrounds for an enhanced user experience. Now, rumors hint at the imminent arrival of another addition to Instagram's ever-evolving toolkit.

Leaker and app developer Alessandro Paluzzi (via Android Headlines) recently discovered that the Meta-owned app is in the process of developing a new feature. This upcoming addition will allow users to share someone else's profile directly in a Story.

The feature will work similarly to the existing “Add to Story” function but with a focus on promoting another user's profile. It will offer a straightforward way for Instagram users to direct their followers' attention to other profiles, potentially increasing the shared profile's visibility and follower count.


As you can see from the image in the post, a new “View Profile” button invites viewers to visit the mentioned profile. Instagram already lets you share all sorts of stuff on Stories, like, for example, other people's posts. But with this new feature, boosting a profile's visibility will get way easier.

Enabling profile sharing on Instagram Stories opens up new avenues for discovery, engagement, and brand exposure, particularly beneficial for creators and businesses. Think about it—creators can collaborate with each other, and businesses can share profiles in Stories, drawing in potential customers and giving their brand a little extra spotlight.

It is still unknown when exactly this work-in-progress feature will be available to all Instagram users, but it is likely to be early in 2024, so stay tuned for updates.
