Instagram is working on a profile-sharing feature for Stories

#Instagram is working to add the ability to share someone else's profile in Stories on #Android as well pic.twitter.com/82ylRbWEC4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 27, 2023





As you can see from the image in the post, a new “View Profile” button invites viewers to visit the mentioned profile. Instagram already lets you share all sorts of stuff on Stories, like, for example, other people's posts. But with this new feature, boosting a profile's visibility will get way easier.Enabling profile sharing on Instagram Stories opens up new avenues for discovery, engagement, and brand exposure, particularly beneficial for creators and businesses. Think about it—creators can collaborate with each other, and businesses can share profiles in Stories, drawing in potential customers and giving their brand a little extra spotlight.It is still unknown when exactly this work-in-progress feature will be available to all Instagram users, but it is likely to be early in 2024, so stay tuned for updates.