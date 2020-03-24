Apps Coronavirus

Instagram coronavirus response: feature to browse photos together via video chat and ‘Stay Home’ sticker

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 24, 2020, 12:20 PM
Instagram coronavirus response: feature to browse photos together via video chat and ‘Stay Home’ sticker
The current public health situation has driven some tech giants to produce updates or even new features in the fight with misinformation and in order to protect the public’s safety and mental health. Today, Instagram announced in a blog post the updates they are launching to keep people informed, safe and supported.

The most interesting of the newly announced features is the option to browse your Instagram feed on a video chat with a bunch of your friends. This new activity is called “Co-Watching”. In order to use the option, you have to first start a video chat and then, when you tap on the photo icon in the bottom left corner you would be able to view saved, liked and suggested photos or videos, together with your friends.



Additionally, Instagram is working hard on protecting its users from the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. The platform will promote posts from reliable health organizations when virus-related searches are performed, as well as remove from recommendations all other content on the pandemic, including photos, posts or even accounts.



The social media platform will use third-party fact checkers and if they rate a post as false, it will be removed from the Explore tab and the hashtag pages.

Other features that are also coming are a “stay home” sticker, more possibilities for donating to causes and non-profit organisations, and more educational resources in Instagram Search.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless