Instagram coronavirus response: feature to browse photos together via video chat and ‘Stay Home’ sticker
Additionally, Instagram is working hard on protecting its users from the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. The platform will promote posts from reliable health organizations when virus-related searches are performed, as well as remove from recommendations all other content on the pandemic, including photos, posts or even accounts.
The social media platform will use third-party fact checkers and if they rate a post as false, it will be removed from the Explore tab and the hashtag pages.
Other features that are also coming are a “stay home” sticker, more possibilities for donating to causes and non-profit organisations, and more educational resources in Instagram Search.