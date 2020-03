Instagram coronavirus response: feature to browse photos together via video chat and ‘Stay Home’ sticker

The current public health situation has driven some tech giants to produce updates or even new features in the fight with misinformation and in order to protect the public’s safety and mental health . Today, Instagram announced in a blog post the updates they are launching to keep people informed, safe and supported.The most interesting of the newly announced features is the option to browse your Instagram feed on a video chat with a bunch of your friends. This new activity is called “Co-Watching”. In order to use the option, you have to first start a video chat and then, when you tap on the photo icon in the bottom left corner you would be able to view saved, liked and suggested photos or videos, together with your friends.Additionally, Instagram is working hard on protecting its users from the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. The platform will promote posts from reliable health organizations when virus-related searches are performed, as well as remove from recommendations all other content on the pandemic, including photos, posts or even accounts.The social media platform will use third-party fact checkers and if they rate a post as false, it will be removed from the Explore tab and the hashtag pages.Other features that are also coming are a “stay home” sticker, more possibilities for donating to causes and non-profit organisations, and more educational resources in Instagram Search.