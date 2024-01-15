Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users

We have built something that a core group of users love, but we have concluded that the market opportunity isn’t big enough to warrant continued investment in this way

In the fast-moving tech scene, meeting users' demands is no walk in the park, as many startups can attest. Now, a once-promising app that kicked off nearly a year ago is saying its farewells to users. Artifact, the news app from Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, is calling it quits, not even a year after its debut. According to a post on Medium from Systrom, the app's essential news reading features will stick around until the end of February, but commenting and posting will be taken offline immediately.Artifact is a news aggregator app that was launched in 2023 . The app's goal is to provide users with a personalized and engaging news experience. Artifact uses artificial intelligence to analyze user behavior and interests and then recommends articles that are tailored to each individual's preferences.The app also features social discussion forums, where users can share their thoughts on the news and connect with other people who share their interests. Artifact has been praised for its innovative approach to news consumption. However, the app has also faced criticism for its lack of transparency about its algorithms and its reliance on user data.Despite a year of dedicated effort, Systrom and Krieger ran into familiar challenges faced by founders of other noteworthy news apps.