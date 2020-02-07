Instagram IGTV: could content monetization be possible soon?
However, Instagram does not offer a direct option to monetize content and earn profit, the only way to earn money from the platform is to look for sponsorship or product placement. That applies to Instagram’s IGTV app as well. Even though the app, which launched in 2018, offered interesting features (such as full-screen vertical videos, watching videos of your favorite Instagram creators), it did not gain popularity and video creators have been focusing on YouTube and other platforms to make a living. Having said that, it is possible that things might change soon.
Instagram is working on IGTV Ads to let influencers monetize their content by running short ads on their IGTV Videos pic.twitter.com/wOhbnpsfjL— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 7, 2020
Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, has replied to TechCrunch in a Twitter post that they are indeed exploring this feature. However, he stated that the option is not functional yet and more exploration and research are needed in order to make monetized IGTV videos sustainable. At the current moment, the IGTV platform does not possess a lot of quality content, as most content creators have oriented themselves towards other platforms, such as YouTube.
As reported by Bloomberg Technology, Instagram has allegedly earned about $20 billion in ad revenue for 2019, while YouTube has brought in around $15 billion. The difference is that YouTube is paying creators, while at the moment, Instagram is not. However, in order not to lose content creators to other platforms, maybe it’s time for Instagram to focus on providing the needed environment to keep its creators on board and maybe even bring in more.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):