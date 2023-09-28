In court: Microsoft executive reveals Apple gains more from Bing than Bing itself

Apple is making more money on Bing existing than Bing does

We are always trying to convince Apple to use our search engine

game-changing

We (Bing) are worse on mobile because we don't have traffic

Unless Microsoft gets a more significant, or firmer guarantee of distribution, it makes it uneconomical to invest





