Huge Galaxy Z Fold 3 discount is a legitimate reason to ditch restrictive slab phones

Foldable phones were really pricey when they were first released but even though you are no longer required to shell out a minimum $2,000 to get your hands on them, they are still quite expensive. They are the future of phones though and every company from Google to Apple is said to be working on a foldable device. If you have been thinking about getting one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be more than a year old, but it's still miles better than most conventional phones for those who value multitasking and productivity.





The phone has a 7.6 inches main screen and a 6.2 inches outer screen. Both have a refresh rate of 120Hz.





In the unfolded state, the Fold 3 is as good as a small tablet and lets you view more content than you would on a slab phone. It's also a better option if you like to run two apps side by side.





It's great for browsing desktop versions of websites and there is also an edge panel for quick access to frequently used apps.





The flex mode lets you use the bottom half as a stand, which again is something other phones can't do.





Galaxy Z fold 3 12GB/256GB 7.6 inches and 6.2 inches 120z screens | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip | Triple camera system with 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP 2x telephoto shooters | 4MP under display camera | 10MP cover camera | 4,400mAh, battery | S Pen support $600 off (33%) $1199 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung





The hinge is sturdy and you can trust it to work smoothly for the duration of the lifespan of the device. The phone itself is also quite durable, thanks to the armor aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 which is really responsive and handles everything with ease. The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery and you should get a full day of use out of it.





The cameras are comparable to the best camera phones from a couple of years ago. So while they might not be exceptional, they will not let you down.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 usually costs $1,799.99 but Samsung has discounted it by $600, meaning you can get it for $1,199.99. That's a perfectly good price for a stylus-compatible device that's both a regular phone and a tablet.