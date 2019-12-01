Huawei's phones and networking equipment are now "American-free"
According to a report from UBS and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions cited by the Wall Street Journal, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro flagship phone contains no American made parts. That isn't surprising since the manufacturer is banned from its U.S. supply chain by the American government. The Journal notes how much progress Huawei has made to wean itself off of U.S. parts and chips.
Huawei's 5G networking equipment is now "American-free"
The Journal report notes that Huawei's new American-free supply chain is being employed not only for its smartphones, but also for its networking equipment gear. Huawei, with a 28% market share, is the largest global supplier of such technology. With carriers spending huge amounts of money to build out their new 5G networks, the manufacturer has been producing 5G base stations without U.S. components and software. The base stations are a major part of the new 5G networks being constructed and switching suppliers has slowed down the pace at which the company churns out these base stations. Right now the company can produce only 5,000 5G base stations every month; by next year Huawei should be able to build 125,000 per month.
John Suffolk, Huawei's top cybersecurity official made a note of this when he recently said, "All of our 5G is now America-free. We would like to continue using American components, It’s good for American industry. It’s good for Huawei. That has been taken out of our hands." What Suffolk is saying is that Huawei would prefer to obtain parts from its U.S. supply chain, but thanks to its placement on the Commerce Department's entity list, it has no choice but to obtain parts elsewhere. As we've pointed out numerous times, Huawei did spend $11 billion on state-side suppliers last year although not all of those components and software are covered by the ban.
Handel Jones, president of consulting firm International Business Strategies Inc., says that the U.S. supply chain ban is not working. "Independence of U.S. supply indicates that the strategies of the U.S. in trying to isolate Huawei are not working," he said. Also, the fact that the company saw its global smartphone shipments rise over 28% year-over-year during the third quarter is indicative of this. Huawei, with 18% of the worldwide smartphone market, is number two behind Samsung but ahead of third-place Apple. Thanks to patriotic Chinese consumers, during the same quarter the company saw its handset shipments inside China soar an unbelievable 66% from July through September.
