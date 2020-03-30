Huawei Coronavirus

Huawei's P40 may not guarantee a profitable quarter

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 30, 2020, 7:35 AM
Huawei's P40 may not guarantee a profitable quarter
Much like Samsung, Chinese giant Huawei is attempting to resurrect its profits with current hopes focusing on the brand new P40 models. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most smartphone manufacturers have been facing poor sales globally, though in China things are steadily normalizing as the virus situation is considered to be easing up.

This should secure better sales for Huawei's flagships at least in the mainland, while market specialists estimate sales in Europe to reduce with up to 6 million units, DigiTimes reports. This comes as no surprise, as the pandemic still has most of the continent on lockdown, with some regions having suffered significant economic slowdown.

Back in 2019, around 200 million smartphones were sold in Europe, with 18% of those sales accounting to Huawei. It's unlikely for sales in 2020 to get near that high, as most major cities are still under lockdown and many households are left without a steady income for the time being.

Huawei's new P40 models were recently announced to feature impressive flagship specs, among which are the 50MP back camera, 32MP selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and support for 40W wired and wireless charging. Depending on the model, the prices vary from about $880 all the way up to $1544. All variants - the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ are to be released on April 7th.

Whether or not Huawei's new, flashy flagships will encourage enough people to make a purchase in these difficult times, in order for the giant to secure a more profitable second quarter, only time will show. And having been banned from selling on the US market, Huawei's consistently increasing smartphone market share will now be more difficult to sustain than ever.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2640 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4200 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI
P40
Huawei P40 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI
P40 Pro+
Huawei P40 Pro+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2640 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Penta camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4200 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless