Huawei's P40 may not guarantee a profitable quarter

Much like Samsung
, Chinese giant Huawei is attempting to resurrect its profits with current hopes focusing on the brand new P40 models
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most smartphone manufacturers have been facing poor sales globally, though in China things are steadily normalizing as the virus situation is considered to be easing up.
This should secure better sales for Huawei's flagships at least in the mainland, while market specialists estimate sales in Europe to reduce with up to 6 million units, DigiTimes
reports. This comes as no surprise, as the pandemic still has most of the continent on lockdown, with some regions having suffered significant economic slowdown.
Back in 2019, around 200 million smartphones were sold in Europe, with 18% of those sales accounting to Huawei. It's unlikely for sales in 2020 to get near that high, as most major cities are still under lockdown and many households are left without a steady income for the time being.
Huawei's new P40 models were recently announced to feature impressive flagship specs
, among which are the 50MP back camera, 32MP selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and support for 40W wired and wireless charging
. Depending on the model, the prices vary from about $880 all the way up to $1544. All variants - the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ are to be released on April 7th.
Whether or not Huawei's new, flashy flagships will encourage enough people to make a purchase in these difficult times, in order for the giant to secure a more profitable second quarter, only time will show. And having been banned from selling on the US market, Huawei's consistently increasing smartphone market share will now be more difficult to sustain than ever.