Huawei comes up with a clever way for users to sideload apps missing from its phones

Amazon App Store

APKMirror

APKMonk

APKPure

Huawei AppGallery

Official website of the app (if one exists)





Here's a list of the sources AppSearch looks through:AppSearch is a rather elegant way to circumvent the Play Store since all it’s really doing is pointing users in the right direction and leaving them to make the choice of downloading an app from a third-party website.The app is also coming at just the right time. Huawei’s next flagship, the P40 Pro will be announced next week and likely go on sale soon after. If Huawei wants to keep its flagship phones relevant, it must find a way to ensure people won’t be sacrificing functionality by choosing its devices.Whether the new app will be good enough to satisfy people until the AppGallery gains momentum is still unclear as it’s still in beta testing. But AppSearch seems to be a handy tool for those looking for something on the side.