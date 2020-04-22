Senior official states the UK is unlikely to reconsider its position on 5G Huawei gear
Now, TechRadar reports that the decision to use Huawei in the UK's 5G network deployment is highly unlikely to be reversed, as a senior government official stated. Reportedly, Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service in the UK, stated that the government position on Huawei’s equipment in network development was considered, but will most likely remain unchanged.
Additionally, the official stated that the decision to use Huawei’s 5G gear with strict conditions was a firm one and therefore, is not being reopened. Recently, Huawei issued an open letter to the UK, underlining the need for a strong network, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which necessitates stronger internet service as people are forced to work from home. The China-based company also added that its engineers are working hard to make sure Britain stays connected during the challenging times.