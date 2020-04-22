Wireless service Huawei 5G

Senior official states the UK is unlikely to reconsider its position on 5G Huawei gear

Apr 22, 2020
Since Huawei got banned from the American government over allegations of espionage, the company has been trying to keep its positions in 5G development in European countries and has also denied the allegations multiple times. Initially, the UK government decided upon keeping Huawei equipment for its 5G network, despite the US government’s urges to not do so, but then there were some rumors that this decision might eventually get reversed.

Now, TechRadar reports that the decision to use Huawei in the UK's 5G network deployment is highly unlikely to be reversed, as a senior government official stated. Reportedly, Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service in the UK, stated that the government position on Huawei’s equipment in network development was considered, but will most likely remain unchanged.

Additionally, the official stated that the decision to use Huawei’s 5G gear with strict conditions was a firm one and therefore, is not being reopened. Recently, Huawei issued an open letter to the UK, underlining the need for a strong network, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which necessitates stronger internet service as people are forced to work from home. The China-based company also added that its engineers are working hard to make sure Britain stays connected during the challenging times.

