Huawei insists in an open letter that the UK keeps using its gear for its 5G rollout
In the open letter the company underlines the current challenges with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as an important factor for 5G networks and the need for reliable internet services. People work remotely and the usage of the network and therefore, the strain on it have become greater. Huawei stated that its engineers are working hard to make sure Britain stays connected and added that since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, internet and data usage has risen by 50% and more.
The letter also emphasized that Huawei’s network gear is among the most advanced in the field. “Disrupting our involvement in the 5G rollout would do Britain a disservice.”, Huawei's vice president additionally wrote in the open letter.