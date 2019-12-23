Huawei P40 Pro could be the first smartphone with a graphene battery

The Huawei P40 Pro might be the first smartphone in the world equipped with a brand new type of a battery cell made out of graphene, a revolutionary material that promises significantly faster recharge times, as well as better endurance and smaller physical size of the battery cell. At least that is the information that official regional Huawei account, Huawei France, tweeted recently (the tweet was pulled just moments after we spotted it, but we managed to grab screenshots).





Even though the tweet is in French, it's not hard to understand the words "graphene" and "batterie" even if you don't speak the language.





And here is the entire text from the image accompanying the tweet translated into English:









In the tweet itself, Huawei France says that "Huawei will be the first company to introduce a flagship phone with a graphene battery." We also see highlighted in white a promise to deliver a full 0 to 100% recharge in just 45 minutes.









Previous rumors have pointed out that the Huawei P40 Pro battery capacity might reach 5,000mAh, but because of the use of graphene the battery cell itself might be 30% smaller than a conventional Li-Ion battery.





How certain are we that this will happen? Having an official Huawei account confirm this is definitely reassuring, but we couldn't help but notice that it also uses a concept render of the P40 Pro that might not have anything to do with reality, so we would still take this information with a grain of salt.





The BIG question around the P40 Pro





Just recently, we have also been hearing about the P40 Pro pushing the boundaries of telephoto zoom cameras on smartphones with a possible 10X periscope camera that should allow you to zoom in further than ever before on a phone.



