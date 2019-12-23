Android Huawei

Huawei P40 Pro could be the first smartphone with a graphene battery

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 23, 2019, 4:03 AM
The Huawei P40 Pro might be the first smartphone in the world equipped with a brand new type of a battery cell made out of graphene, a revolutionary material that promises significantly faster recharge times, as well as better endurance and smaller physical size of the battery cell. At least that is the information that official regional Huawei account, Huawei France, tweeted recently (the tweet was pulled just moments after we spotted it, but we managed to grab screenshots).

Even though the tweet is in French, it's not hard to understand the words "graphene" and "batterie" even if you don't speak the language.

And here is the entire text from the image accompanying the tweet translated into English:

The next flagship Huawei smartphone geared towards photography, the P40, will come with a next-generation graphene battery

In the tweet itself, Huawei France says that "Huawei will be the first company to introduce a flagship phone with a graphene battery." We also see highlighted in white a promise to deliver a full 0 to 100% recharge in just 45 minutes.


Previous rumors have pointed out that the Huawei P40 Pro battery capacity might reach 5,000mAh, but because of the use of graphene the battery cell itself might be 30% smaller than a conventional Li-Ion battery.

How certain are we that this will happen? Having an official Huawei account confirm this is definitely reassuring, but we couldn't help but notice that it also uses a concept render of the P40 Pro that might not have anything to do with reality, so we would still take this information with a grain of salt.

The BIG question around the P40 Pro


Just recently, we have also been hearing about the P40 Pro pushing the boundaries of telephoto zoom cameras on smartphones with a possible 10X periscope camera that should allow you to zoom in further than ever before on a phone.

Of course, the big question around the upcoming Huawei flagship is not just about its specs, it's about whether it will support Google services. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro was the first phone to fall under a US Government ban that forbids it from using Google services, and the phone never launched in Western Europe, a big market for Huawei. If Huawei does not get any sort of an exemption for the P40 Pro, chances are that it will be another phone that will sell mainly in China and in few other places.

2 Comments

shield
Reply

1. shield

Posts: 873; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Fake, Huawei say first honor Magic 2 with graphene battery, is but lie.

posted on 43 min ago

QuantumRazer
Reply

2. QuantumRazer

Posts: 203; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

The one on Honor Magic 2 was just a rumour that had never came true in the end. This one is different, their official account literally posted the image that they would use a graphene battery and removed it shortly after because it was information that wasn't supposed to be revealed yet. https://www.graphene-info.com/rumors-suggest-huaweis-honor-magic-2-will-use-graphene-based-battery 'These are just rumors at this stage, and we have no way to verify them. We do know that Huawei has been working on graphene technologies for a long time, and has even launched a commercial graphene-enhanced battery in 2016'

posted on 32 min ago

