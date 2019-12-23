Huawei P40 Pro could be the first smartphone with a graphene battery
The Huawei P40 Pro might be the first smartphone in the world equipped with a brand new type of a battery cell made out of graphene, a revolutionary material that promises significantly faster recharge times, as well as better endurance and smaller physical size of the battery cell. At least that is the information that official regional Huawei account, Huawei France, tweeted recently (the tweet was pulled just moments after we spotted it, but we managed to grab screenshots).
And here is the entire text from the image accompanying the tweet translated into English:
The next flagship Huawei smartphone geared towards photography, the P40, will come with a next-generation graphene battery
Previous rumors have pointed out that the Huawei P40 Pro battery capacity might reach 5,000mAh, but because of the use of graphene the battery cell itself might be 30% smaller than a conventional Li-Ion battery.
The BIG question around the P40 Pro
Just recently, we have also been hearing about the P40 Pro pushing the boundaries of telephoto zoom cameras on smartphones with a possible 10X periscope camera that should allow you to zoom in further than ever before on a phone.
Of course, the big question around the upcoming Huawei flagship is not just about its specs, it's about whether it will support Google services. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro was the first phone to fall under a US Government ban that forbids it from using Google services, and the phone never launched in Western Europe, a big market for Huawei. If Huawei does not get any sort of an exemption for the P40 Pro, chances are that it will be another phone that will sell mainly in China and in few other places.
