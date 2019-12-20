Huawei now expects to sell 230 million phones by the end of 2019
According to a new report by Sina Technology News (via GSMArena), Huawei CEO Richard Yu announced during an internal meeting that the company is now estimating shipments of 230 million smartphones for the year.
The news means Huawei is on track to sell 50 million fewer devices than initially expected. It also suggests, perhaps more worryingly, that consumers are quickly losing interest in the brand despite the ongoing holiday season.
Huawei reached the 200 million shipments milestone in late October and, at the time, was selling an average of 5 million smartphones per week. It hoped this would increase to 7 million devices thanks to the usual season sales boost, but instead it seems as though shipments have declined to around 3 million per week.
The driving force behind these disappointing results is undoubtedly the US Government’s trade ban which is currently blocking the company from releasing new devices with Google’s services. Nevertheless, Huawei is hopeful it’ll be lifted in the near future, allowing things to return to normality.
To end things on a more positive note, it’s worth pointing out that these newest forecasts would still represent a decent level of year-on-year growth. Huawei reported sales of 206 million units during 2018 and just 153 million units in 2017, meaning this year will be the company’s best year on record.
