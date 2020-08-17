Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Huawei Audio

Huawei FreeLace Pro to cost less than predecessor despite significant improvements: report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 17, 2020, 9:56 AM
Huawei FreeLace Pro to cost less than predecessor despite significant improvements: report
Huawei is planning to launch a sequel to last year's FreeLace wireless earphones, claims a Weibo leaker (via GSM Arena). They will apparently be called the Huawei FreeLace Pro and the leaked images that have surfaced have revealed pretty much everything about them.

These are not true wireless earbuds and feature a neckband with a USB-C connector. As with the FreeLace buds, this setup should allow for easy pairing and the USB-C input will also double up as a charging port. The integrated USB-C jack will let you juice up the earbuds with your phone.

It also appears that the design has been revamped and this should improve in-ear fit and comfort. The new hearables also seem to include support for gesture controls in addition to the control panel seen on the previous iteration. 

The upcoming earphones will likely offer some sort of noise cancellation as well, thanks to the dual microphone design. Apparently, they will allow you to block out ambient sounds without stopping human speech from passing through.

The driver size has supposedly grown from 9.2mm to 14.2mm and battery life has gone up from 18 hours to 24 hours. Charging the earphones for just 5 minutes will reportedly be enough for 5 hours of playback.

The new earbuds are expected to cost around €90, which will make them slightly cheaper than the previous version, and given that the FreeLace made a debut with the P30 and P30 Pro, we can expect the FreeLace Pro to arrive in September alongside the Mate 40 phones.

