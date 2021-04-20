Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

How to transfer your Facebook Posts and Notes in five simple steps

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 20, 2021, 1:28 AM
If you’re like me, your Facebook is probably filled with random pieces of poetry, story drafts, cooking recipes, life-defining lists, song lyrics, and all kinds of (intimately) valuable information.

And because Facebook is constantly changing things, it can be really hard to find those sparks of genius when you need them the most. Thankfully, the social network has updated its Transfer tool and now you can transfer your Facebook posts and notes quite easily.

Here’s how to do it in 5 simple steps:


1. Open Facebook and navigate to Settings & Privacy and tap Settings
2. Tap Transfer a copy of your information under Your Facebook information and re-enter your password

3. Choose what you want to transfer - Posts, Photos, Videos, Notes
4. From the drop-down menu select your preferred platform you want to transfer your files to - Google Docs, Dropbox, etc.

5. Tap next, confirm and that’s it. Facebook will let you know when the transfer is done.

Facebook allows people to download almost everything stored in their Facebook account via the Download you information option but it outputs it as an HTML or JSON document, so it’s not very user-friendly. With the Transfer a copy of your information tool, things are really simple and easy.

