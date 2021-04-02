How to set the Facebook news feed to most recent posts and restrict comments





The latest case in point is Facebook which recently announced a way to ditch its news feed order algorithm easier. You know, the one that thinks it knows what you want to see better than simply showing who posted what in chronological order. Facebook has now added more visibility to its existing options for controlling what you see on your wall, and who can comment on your posts.



How to sort your Facebook news feed by most recent posts on your iPhone, computer, or Android

On Android: tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the Facebook app and choose the Most Recent option. On your iPhone: iOS support for the Most Recent news feed posts arrangement option is coming at a later date. On your computer: click on the See More > Favorites option from the menu on the left. To return to algorithmic news feed simply press the home button.









How to choose who comments on your Facebook posts on your iPhone, computer, or Android





You can now also restrict vitriolic posts from strangers or Facebook "acquaintances" by picking and choosing who can comment on your own posts. If it smells like censure, so be it, Facebook gives you the option.





On Android: tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the Facebook app, scroll to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Public Post Comments. On your iPhone: tap on the hamburger menu at the bottom of the Facebook app, scroll to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Public Post Comments. On your computer: tap on the downward arrow at the top right corner of the Facebook page, scroll to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Public Post Comments.









How to choose Favorites whose Facebook posts to see most often on your iPhone, computer, or Android





Facebook is merging your previous See First list of selected friends, public figures or Pages into the fresh Favorites option automatically. Favorites lets you choose up to 30 people or pages for more frequent post showing. The option is available in the new





On Android: tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner of the Facebook app, scroll down to the See More > Favorites > Manage Favorites options. To add Favorites, use the search bar to find friends and Pages that you want to add. You can also directly tap Add next to friends or suggested Pages. On your iPhone: tap the hamburger menu at the bottom of the Facebook app, or type Favorites in Search. On your computer: click on the See More > Favorites > Manage Favorites options from the menu on the left.



Faced with increased scrutiny over the behavior of their algorithms which contributed to undesirable effects ranging from violence to political gridlock, the Silicon Valley giants are increasingly looking to placate the naysayers by finally giving users a choice.