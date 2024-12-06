Holiday gifts for Apple fans? ESR has you covered!

This story is sponsored by ESR. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





‘Tis the season for gift shopping, also known as “What do I even buy?”. Well, if you have a special someone in your life who can’t let go of their iPhone, iPad, or AirPods — these accessories from ESR may be just the perfect pick.





The tidy charging space: ESR Qi2 3-in-1 charger MagSafe and CryoBoost













As the name suggests, the



It keeps the office space or the bed stand tidy and keeps the iPhone usable even when charging — the stand will hold it high, either in landscape or portrait, so it can still be used for video calls or to binge YouTube.



The charger is Qi2 certified, meaning it will also be compatible with modern



Shop on Amazon Use code ESRQI2CG for extra 10% off , until December 31st ESR’s wireless chargers set themselves apart with the CryoBoost technology. Basically, wireless charging isn’t very efficient and causes the devices to heat up, which in turn may degrade the battery faster. ESR’s premium chargers feature a silent fan and heat-dissipating components to keep the temperatures low and charging speeds at optimum efficiency for the entire duration.As the name suggests, the ESR 3-in-1 charger can be used for three devices at a time — an iPhone can be placed on the 15W MagSafe pad, an Apple-certified Apple Watch charging puck is included with the stand, and the base has a small spot to wirelessly charge an AirPods case.It keeps the office space or the bed stand tidy and keeps the iPhone usable even when charging — the stand will hold it high, either in landscape or portrait, so it can still be used for video calls or to binge YouTube.The charger is Qi2 certified, meaning it will also be compatible with modern Android phones (as long as they have a magnetic array or a Qi2 case on).





Slim and practical battery pack Use anywhere, for as long as you need













It also comes in a collection of fun colors, so you can treat it like a fresh accessory and not a tech lump in your bag.



So, even if you need to charge up, you are not forced to stop using your iPhone!



Thanks to the latest MagSafe and Qi2 standards, it can charge with a power of 15 W, and the magnetic array sticks with a force of 1,200 g so it will stay securely latched to the phone.



Again, safety is at the forefront, with a set of sensors and an AI algorithm continuously monitoring the process and making sure the temperature stays below 99.14 °F (37.3 °C).



Shop 5,000 mAh bank | 10,000 mAh bank on Amazon Use code ESRQI2CG for extra 10% off, until December 31st Powerusers love having a spare battery for whenever that “low power” message sneaks up on them! The 5,000 mAh ESR MagSafe battery pack is slim, measuring at 15.5 mm, yet it features a magnet array for MagSafe / Qi2 compatibility and a kickstand on the back.For those that need some more juice, there’s also a 10,000 mAh option, which adds a display on the side to more accurately show battery and charging status.It also comes in a collection of fun colors, so you can treat it like a fresh accessory and not a tech lump in your bag.So, even if you need to charge up, you are not forced to stop using your iPhone!Thanks to the latest MagSafe and Qi2 standards, it can charge with a power of 15 W, and the magnetic array sticks with a force of 1,200 g so it will stay securely latched to the phone.Again, safety is at the forefront, with a set of sensors and an AI algorithm continuously monitoring the process and making sure the temperature stays below 99.14 °F (37.3 °C).





Safe charging in the car: ESR Car Charger Strong magnets, cool operation













Keeping the phone on for such a long period, display blasting at high brightness, and the GPS constantly going, will typically both drain battery and get the phone to heat up. Again — not great for the overall longevity of the device.



The



It’s a very convenient stand, because it’s fully magnetic — no claws or clamps to worry about, just put the iPhone on it and you are set. The magnetic array is made with 18 powerful N52 magnets for a latching force of 1,600 g, so bumps in the road won’t cause your phone to just fall off.



Shop on Amazon Use code ESRQI2CG for extra 10% off, until December 31st Car chargers are incredibly useful, especially for frequent travelers who may often need to use Apple Maps, Waze, or other navigation.Keeping the phone on for such a long period, display blasting at high brightness, and the GPS constantly going, will typically both drain battery and get the phone to heat up. Again — not great for the overall longevity of the device.The ESR MagSafe Car Charger comes with the proprietary CryoBoost technology to keep your iPhone cool at all times. It is compliant with Qi2 and MagSafe, so it can deliver 15W of power to ensure that you don’t run out of juice at all while navigating during long trips.It’s a very convenient stand, because it’s fully magnetic — no claws or clamps to worry about, just put the iPhone on it and you are set. The magnetic array is made with 18 powerful N52 magnets for a latching force of 1,600 g, so bumps in the road won’t cause your phone to just fall off.



Hidden stand for when you need it: Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand A case with a pop-out stand in an unlikely spot













The camera ring itself pops out to serve as a kickstand whenever you may need one, propping the iPhone up in horizontal position. Since it takes such a small part of the case, it does not obstruct other MagSafe accessories from attaching to the case — you can still have a wallet back there, or you can keep charging while video calling or gaming.



Also, it maintains a fairly slim profile, with the back of the case being only 1.6 mm thick.



Rounding it off is a powerful MagSafe ring on the back, which has a magnetic force of 1,500 g — twice the official case’s latching power.



Shop on Amazon Use code ESRiPhone16 for extra 10% off, until December 31st The ESR Hybrid Case is thin and protective — it features Air Guard corners, a 1.2 mm lip around the screen, and 0.7 mm camera ring. It has been tested to endure drops of up to 11 feet (3.35 m).The camera ring itself pops out to serve as a kickstand whenever you may need one, propping the iPhone up in horizontal position. Since it takes such a small part of the case, it does not obstruct other MagSafe accessories from attaching to the case — you can still have a wallet back there, or you can keep charging while video calling or gaming.Also, it maintains a fairly slim profile, with the back of the case being only 1.6 mm thick.Rounding it off is a powerful MagSafe ring on the back, which has a magnetic force of 1,500 g — twice the official case’s latching power.





Easy-apply screen protector No bubbles, no problem













But the



The screen protector itself is a crystal-clear 9H glass, which has been tested to withstand 110 lb of edge pressure. In other words — it will do it’s job just fine, and look good doing it, thanks to the UltraFit Tray.



Shop on Amazon Use code ESRiPhone16 for extra 10% off, until December 25th Glass-made screen protectors are awesome, but we often delay putting one on, or don’t even do it because the process is so daunting. Getting an even application with no bubbles and perfect alignment is an absolute pain!But the ESR Armorite Screen Protector comes with a special UltraFit tray. It fits the iPhone perfectly and aligns the screen protector just right. But here’s the best part — it automatically removes dust from the screen just before it applies the screen protector, ensuring a clean installation.The screen protector itself is a crystal-clear 9H glass, which has been tested to withstand 110 lb of edge pressure. In other words — it will do it’s job just fine, and look good doing it, thanks to the UltraFit Tray.





The perfect 2-in-1 accessory: ESR Aura Wallet-stand













The



And then, the Aura Wallet doubles as a kickstand for the iPhone so you can get use out of it at all times. It can prop the phone up in either landscape or portrait, for any use case.



Shop on Amazon Use code EWXR5YIRJ for extra 10% off, until December 31st Nowadays, we can use Apple Pay almost anywhere we go, so it’s pretty easy to just leave your wallet at home and be just fine. Still, there are some things we do need to carry — ID, some spare cash.The ESR Aura Wallet serves this purpose perfectly. It holds on with a magnetic force of 3,200 g for a pretty strong latch to the iPhone. There’s room for up to 5 cards and a window pocket that makes showing your ID easy.And then, the Aura Wallet doubles as a kickstand for the iPhone so you can get use out of it at all times. It can prop the phone up in either landscape or portrait, for any use case.





ESR Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Pro The most flexible case you’ll find













But the



It can prop the iPad up in 6 different viewing angles, there’s a “raised” mode if you need the screen to be higher, and you can turn it to portrait mode if you wish.



If your gift recipient is particularly fond of their iPad, consider also getting them the excellent Magnetic Paper-feel protector. Matte screen protectors on iPads feel awesome, but they do degrade the picture a little. So, having a magnetic on-off solution that you only use when drawing on the tablet is a great solution.



Shop on Amazon iPad cases are pretty much the same deal all around — folio-type covers with a flap that can fold and prop the tablet up in two different ways.But the ESR Shift Magnetic Case asks the question “What if we use the magnets in the iPad Pro and iPad Air for some truly innovative enhancements?”It can prop the iPad up in 6 different viewing angles, there’s a “raised” mode if you need the screen to be higher, and you can turn it to portrait mode if you wish.If your gift recipient is particularly fond of their iPad, consider also getting them the excellent Magnetic Paper-feel protector. Matte screen protectors on iPads feel awesome, but they do degrade the picture a little. So, having a magnetic on-off solution that you only use when drawing on the tablet is a great solution.





ESR FlickLock case for AirPods 4 Satisfying click to open













Of course, the case is MagSafe compatible (for AirPods 4 with ANC), and holds on with a magnetic force of 220 g.



They come in two styles — the sleek



Shop on Amazon The FlickLock case for AirPods 4 adds more protection to the precious buds. For one, it comes with an easy clip-on, so you never forget them. Secondly, it has a flick mechanism that keeps the lid locked unless you specifically slide the button to open it. And yes, the case will pop open in a satisfying flick.Of course, the case is MagSafe compatible (forwith ANC), and holds on with a magnetic force of 220 g.They come in two styles — the sleek Cyber FlickLock or the rugger and grippy Pulse FlickLock . Each of them has multiple colors to pick from, too!







