Has smartphone competition died in 2021?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

The first true modern smartphone was born not too long ago





Are Apple and Samsung all that's left?













There is quite a bit of evidence pointing to that already: if it wasn't for Huawei a few years ago, we probably wouldn't quite have the revolution in Night Mode photography on phones that we have now; and if it wasn't for Google's computation photography advances, we wouldn't have HDR quite as good as we do now; and the list goes on and on. And of course, we see how Apple and Samsung are way behind Chinese phone makers. Just recently, we saw the Vivo iQOO 7 ship with a 120W charger in the box that recharges the 4,000mAh battery inside that phone from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes. How do iPhones compare? Well, how about a full 1 hour and 45 minutes for a full charge on iPhones.





My worry is that with less real competition, innovation slows down, and that cannot be a good thing, even in a market that already seems quite mature as the smartphone one.