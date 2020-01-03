Samsung Apple

Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Jan 03, 2020, 3:45 AM
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market
More than 90% of the phones sold at each of the four major carriers' stores were either made by Apple or Samsung, according to a new store survey done by analysis firm Wave7 Research and reported first by PC Mag. The study confirms earlier reports and shows that despite the buzz around the latest phones by companies such as Google, OnePlus and others, the US market is largely dominated by Apple and Samsung. It's a duopoly that has not changed much in the last few years.

Apple and Samsung phones made up a whopping 95% of all the phones sold at AT&T stores, 94% of the phones sold at Verizon stores, 94% over at Sprint and 91% at T-Mobile stores, according to this report.

The most popular phone sold at carrier stores was the iPhone 11, while the most popular Android phone was the Samsung Galaxy S10.

A very, very distant third was Google's family of Pixel phones that grabbed between 2% and 4% depending on the carrier, while OnePlus got the fourth place with 2.3%, largely thanks to the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sold at T-Mobile stores.

The most popular phone at all four major US carriers in December was the iPhone 11


These numbers once again show just how much of a hold Apple and Samsung have on the US market and how things are just not changing.

It's worth pointing out that carrier stores control the overwhelming majority of US postpaid phone sales, selling between 85% and 90% of the phones, with only between 10% to 15% of postpaid sales happening via other channels like Amazon, Best Buy and the rest.

Postpaid, or contract, subscribers are the most profitable customers for carriers and this is largely the number that matters for revenues. Latest publicly available data from Q3 2018 estimated that there are 267 million postpaid mobile subscribers in the US and only 46 million customers on prepaid. Typically, prepaid plans are cheaper and are preferred by customers from lower income households that are also generally not buying high-end phones. This latest report confirms this: for examply, over at MetroPCS, Samsung, LG and Motorola were the top sellers in the first half of December, while Boost Mobile was selling mostly iPhone and Samsung phones, but the LG Stylo 5 was ranked as the fifth most popular phone there.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

TheAccountant
Reply

1. TheAccountant

Posts: 13; Member since: Dec 16, 2019

Google should reconsider if they really want to compete in smartphone market

posted on 46 min ago

darkkjedii
Reply

2. darkkjedii

Posts: 31727; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Samsung and Apple are the two I use.

posted on 12 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-iphone-9-se2-plus-report
A bigger iPhone 9/SE 2 could arrive by the end of this year
Best-top-phones
The Best Phones of 2020
New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
ATT-expands-its-consumer-5G-service
AT&T nearly doubles its consumer 5G coverage; is your city on the list?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless