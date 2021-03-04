Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Microsoft Apps

Group Transcribe uses AI magic to take notes during a meeting

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 04, 2021, 5:21 AM
Group Transcribe uses AI magic to take notes during a meeting
Microsoft Garage - the outlet for experimental applications and features - has produced another interesting product. The app is called Group Transcribe and what it does is pretty self-explanatory. You’re in a meeting with your colleagues and someone has to take notes to be able to send an email recap of the meeting later. But taking notes by hand is so last century!

Also Read: 
Microsoft updates Office for iOS with mouse and multi-window support

This is where Group Transcribe comes in. “This app uses a multi-device approach to provide real-time, high-quality transcription and translation, so users can be more present and productive during in-person meetings and conversations.” In other words, you can pay attention to the meeting itself and forget about the notes - the app will automatically write down everything for you.


Now, transcription apps and services aren’t new, AI-powered once included. What’s different here is that Group Transcribe uses the phones of all participants to then do its AI magic and construct this “high-quality transcription.” Using different devices also helps discern who said who in the meeting with nearly 100% accuracy.

In order to maximize the app’s efficiency users will need to keep their phone within arm’s reach. Group Transcribe also supports more than 80 languages, so you get live translation along with the transcription. It’s worth mentioning that the app is designed to work in a live environment, and won’t perform at its best when used online.

Group Transcribe is available worldwide on iOS, and you can also check the detailed FAQ page for more information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless