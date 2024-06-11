Grab this free 4K Samsung Galaxy-inspired wallpaper collection!

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

It's time to visit Galaxy City – the most futuristic place on Earth!

In our latest AI-powered 4K wallpaper collection, we're paying tribute to the Samsung Galaxy brand, just in time for the upcoming Samsung Unpacked H2 event, which is expected to take place next month. At it, the company will most probably introduce its latest round of foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – talk about future forward technology!

As the cities we inhabit become increasingly connected and reliant on high tech provided by giant corporations like Samsung, Apple, and others, we can absolutely imagine a time in the not so distant future where these biggest and most powerful hubs become shining beacons of humanity's technological achievements.

Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!

Always dynamic, buzzing and ever so brightly lit, the tech cities of the future will be powerful centers of innovation, where our best ideas go to become reality and move us forward. Our imagined Galaxy City represents just such a center.

And, I think it looks glorious in this series of smooth, minimalist 4K images, which are simply perfect to grace the screen of your smartphone. Let us know what you think of the wallpapers in the comments!
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

