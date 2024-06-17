Google's new Camera app update elevates your photography just in time for summer
Google's June Pixel Feature Drop is bringing some exciting features to Pixel phones, like Gemini Nano, a fancier Pixel Recorder, and enhancements to the Pixel Camera app.
The Pixel Feature Drop was released a few days ago, but it's just now that users are getting the camera upgrades, as spotted by 9to5Google.
Also, there's a new "Pro" settings tab giving you access to more advanced settings. You can set the lens selection from auto to manual, and you can choose between RAW and JPEG formats there.
The update also brings an improved experience with HDR+. Thanks to this improvement, you will have fewer ruined images and more photos with everyone with open eyes and smiling.
It seems the update hasn't rolled out to all users just yet, and you'll need to wait for Google to turn the update on server-side.
The update brings very useful enhancements to the Camera app. With this update, you can manually select a lens (on Pro-branded Pixels and the Pixel Fold). This option gives you more control over how you want your picture to turn out. You can pick from UW, W, and T as options - respectively ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto.
These small but frankly quite useful updates are coming just at the right time. We enter summer, the time for vacations, fun times at the beach, and long evenings. The Camera app will for sure be used to capture these sweet memories, and the new tweaks are going to make the experience even better.
