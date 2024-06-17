Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's new Camera app update elevates your photography just in time for summer

By
0comments
Google's new Camera app update elevates your photography just in time for summer
Google's June Pixel Feature Drop is bringing some exciting features to Pixel phones, like Gemini Nano, a fancier Pixel Recorder, and enhancements to the Pixel Camera app.

The Pixel Feature Drop was released a few days ago, but it's just now that users are getting the camera upgrades, as spotted by 9to5Google.

It seems the update hasn't rolled out to all users just yet, and you'll need to wait for Google to turn the update on server-side.

The update brings very useful enhancements to the Camera app. With this update, you can manually select a lens (on Pro-branded Pixels and the Pixel Fold). This option gives you more control over how you want your picture to turn out. You can pick from UW, W, and T as options - respectively ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto.


Also, there's a new "Pro" settings tab giving you access to more advanced settings. You can set the lens selection from auto to manual, and you can choose between RAW and JPEG formats there.

The update also brings an improved experience with HDR+. Thanks to this improvement, you will have fewer ruined images and more photos with everyone with open eyes and smiling.

These small but frankly quite useful updates are coming just at the right time. We enter summer, the time for vacations, fun times at the beach, and long evenings. The Camera app will for sure be used to capture these sweet memories, and the new tweaks are going to make the experience even better. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless