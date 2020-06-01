XDA's Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) has received DMs from a couple of Twitter users stating that they have received the first beta version of Android 11 on their Pixel 4 XL units. One of the two even sent Rahman a screenshot showing that the files for the update weigh in at 736MB. Originally, the first beta version of Android 11 was expected to drop last month during the Google I/O Developers Conference. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced Google to cancel the annual affair and the company decided to move the beta release to June 3rd.

Google has yet to announce a new date for the first official Android 11 beta launch









But fate stepped in again on Saturday when Google announced that it was postponing the release of the first Android 11 beta . The delay had nothing to do with the coronavirus but everything to do with the social unrest that spread across the United States Friday night and all-day Saturday. While Google has yet to announce a new date for the release, the updates received by the two Pixel 4 XL users carried the build number of RPB1.200504.018.









In 2016, some Nexus 6P users received Android 7.0 ahead of the latter's official release. However, that update was an internal dogfood build that stated, "Confidential internal only." That label is missing from the Android 11 beta update received today by Rahman's sources. This indicates that what has leaked here is a version of the beta release intended for public consumption.









The XDA scribe also shared some of the new Android features (new since the last Developers Preview) that were shared with him. It appears that there will be three new icon shapes including the IconShapeVessel, IconShapeTaperedRect, and the IconShapePebble. Another change appears when an Android 11 user long presses on the power button. A new menu called Quick Control will allow the user to control his smart home devices and more. Android 11 will also allow users to control the app suggestions he or she receives from the Pixel launcher. These are based on the user's most recently-used apps, the most-used apps, and routines. Suggested apps that Google thinks that you will open next can be made to appear at the bottom of the Home screen.













