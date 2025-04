Google's Pixel 8a pricing decision is going to anger many in the US

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9a









For some reason, the Pixel 9a is still listed for $499 on Google's US website. Whether that was deliberate or an oversight isn't known.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Pixel 8a will continue to retail for $499 in the US. It might be a year old, but it has a higher resolution and bigger main camera sensor than the Pixel 9a after all, so some buyers might prefer it over the new phone.



You should still be able to find the previous-generation phone for discounted rates on e-commerce websites.



Moving on, the Pixel 7a has been discontinued in all regions. Older Pixel a series phones tend to stick around for two years, so it's not surprising that the Pixel 7a will no longer be available to buy.



Both Pixel 7a and 8a will continue to receive updates, so while they are no longer the center of attention, they are still great devices to own and use. For some reason, theis still listed for $499 on Google's US website. Whether that was deliberate or an oversight isn't known.We wonder whether thewill continue to retail for $499 in the US. It might be a year old, but it has a higher resolution and bigger main camera sensor than theafter all, so some buyers might prefer it over the new phone.You should still be able to find the previous-generation phone for discounted rates on e-commerce websites.Moving on, thehas been discontinued in all regions. Older Pixel a series phones tend to stick around for two years, so it's not surprising that thewill no longer be available to buy.Bothand 8a will continue to receive updates, so while they are no longer the center of attention, they are still great devices to own and use.

After a brief delay due to a component issue, the Google Pixel 9a is finally available to buy . Following the release, Google has discounted the Pixel 8a in every market except the US and has also discontinued the Pixel 7a Theis a decent improvement over its predecessor , offering a larger 6.3-inch screen compared to the's 6.1-inch display, increased battery capacity of 5,100mAh, a better water and dust resistance rating, a faster Tensor G4 chipset, and an updated design. It costs the same as the, meaning it starts at $499 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.Most people wouldn't want to buy thefor $499, now that theis available for the same price, which is probably why its price has been reduced in most markets, as first reported by 9to5Google In the UK, the price has gone down from £499 to £399, and in other European markets, the price has been reduced from €549 to €449.