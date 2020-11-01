iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates Apps Google

Update rolling out now adds useful new feature to Google Messages app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 01, 2020, 4:59 PM
Update rolling out now adds useful new feature to Google Messages app
According to Android Police, Google has started rolling out an update for the Google Messages app that might make it faster to find certain messages. The update adds a new feature that places SMS messages into one of five different categories: personal, transactions, OTP (one-time passwords), offers, and more. The feature can be enabled or disabled through the use of a toggle switch found in the Google Messages app settings.

If your Google Messages app has been updated, you will see the different categories just below the app's search bar on the top part of the UI. If you're not happy with the category that a certain message has been assigned to, you will have the opportunity to do so and even share the message with Google. This will help similar messages get categorized correctly in the future.

Google has been beefing up the Messages app allowing it to work with many of the features available with Rich Communication Services (RCS). This means that messages are sent through data networks instead of a carrier's cellular network allowing messages to be sent over Wi-Fi. At the same time, users can fill each message with as many as 8,000 characters instead of the previous limit of 160. And Android device owners will get a read receipt to confirm that their messages have indeed been read. 


Not all Android users have received the update. It appears to be disseminated to Android users via a server-side update so just keep your eyes peeled.

