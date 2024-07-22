Google's Gemini is testing a second voice now
With Google Assistant, you get to choose from around a dozen different voices, but so far, Google's Gemini (the generative AI assistant that Google plans to probably replace Google Assistant) has had only one voice. Now, it seems this is in the process of changing.
Around a month ago the fact that Google is working on a new voice setting for Gemini was discovered, but at the time, the feature wasn't functional. It gave the option to choose between two voices, and this is all separate from Assistant's voice settings. At the time, it wasn't clear the setting was for Gemini though.
This new update isn't a huge deal, but it's definitely a refinement that's somewhat expected from digital assistants. Being able to choose the voice the digital assistants speak in is a given thing, and as I like to say, customization options are always a good thing.
But now, Gemini is starting to get a new voice. It sounded male (although AI doesn't have a gender, you know) and now it is getting a new voice that sounds female. It seems this change may be a limited test for the moment and it's not available globally just yet.
So, when this update rolls out globally (we don't have a timeline for that yet), you'll at least be able to choose the general vibe with which Gemini can talk to you. Hopefully, more voice options will be added in the future.
